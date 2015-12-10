Strictly Come Dancing tour: new stars confirmed

Helen George might have just been voted off Strictly, but her dancing days aren't over yet. The actress has been confirmed to take part in the show's live tour. "I had a brilliant time on Strictly," the Call The Midwife star said of her return. "So I'm very excited to continue my journey and have the chance to show off some of my favourite dances to audiences on the UK tour."



Also taking part is existing contestant Jay McGuiness, who will dance with his professional partner Aliona Vilani. He said: "I'm used to performing in front of massive crowds when touring with The Wanted, but performing with Aliona on the Strictly Live Tour will be a totally different experience.

Helen George has confirmed her place on the Strictly live tour





"I'm loving my time on the TV series, but the idea of being back out in front of live arena audiences is something I'm very much looking forward to."



Helen and Jay will join 2015 contestant Georgia May Foote, Ainsley Harriott and Anita Rani, as well as members from the 2014 line-up, including Jake Wood and Frankie Bridge, who was unable to take part in this year’s tour after becoming pregnant with her second son Carter.

Existing contestant Jay McGuiness is also taking part





"I was so disappointed not to be able to perform in this year's Strictly tour as I'd been so looking forward to continuing my Strictly journey," the 26-year-old Saturdays star said. "But following the birth of my son in August, I am thrilled to have been asked to join the 2016 tour."



Judges Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be joining the 30-date tour, which will be hosted by Mel Giedroyc.



The Strictly Come Dancing UK tour will take place from 22 January until 14 February at venues across the UK.