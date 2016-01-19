Mary Berry reveals why she turned down Strictly offer

Mary Berry has revealed that she turned down the chance to take part in Strictly Come Dancing. The Great British Bake Off judge, 80, said that while she enjoyed watching the hit BBC One show, she would never star in it herself.



When asked by the Radio Times what had been the last TV show she'd turned down, Mary admitted it had been the dancing programme. "My husband and children would have killed me," she explained. "I have two left feet and would make a terrible fool of myself."

Mary Berry has revealed she turned down the chance to appear on Strictly

Mary also spoke about her most star-struck moment – meeting Hugh Jackman when they appeared together on The Graham Norton Show. "He was lovely, and so tall," she said of the handsome Australian actor.



She then went on to share her most embarrassing TV moment, which she revealed was during an appearance on Pointless Celebrities with Bake-Off co-star Paul Hollywood.



"He knew everything about music, sport, everything. I knew nothing," she said. "But at the end they asked something about horse racing, and I gave the name Red Rum, which was the only horse I knew. And it was correct and we won it, so I did redeem myself!"

Mary with her Great British Bake Off co-judge Paul Hollywood

The baking queen will next appear on TV screens fronting a new BBC Two show titled Mary Berry's Foolproof Cooking. The six-part series will see her sharing secrets and recipes – including her "essential foolproof baking tip".



"The most important thing is to weigh accurately," Mary told the magazine. "Also, people often use the wrong-sized tin and get a thin cake."



She also advised fellow bakers not to use low-fat spreads because "they are full of water", adding: "Always use a baking spread."