Strictly Come Dancing 2016: Anastacia confirmed as the latest star to sign up!

Just when we thought we couldn't be any more excited about the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, they go and add another HUGE name to the line-up. The tenth celebrity confirmed to be taking part later this year is US singer Anastacia – and we think she's going to be fabulous.

The One Day In Your Life hit maker appeared on BBC Radio 2's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Friday to make the announcement, confessing that she's both nervous about the challenge and eager to get started.

Anastacia is the tenth star to be confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Anastacia, 47, said: "I'm a total '10' on the level of excitement, and definitely a '10' scared! Seriously though, I can't wait to get started. Taking part in Strictly is a dream, it's such a new challenge for me. I've never done anything like this before so I hope I pull it off!

"I've got a load of training to do before I'm Twinkle Toes, so I'm eager to get my partner and get going. I'm ready!"

She's no stranger to performing in front of large audiences, and since releasing her debut studio album 16 years ago Anastacia has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

And there's no doubt Anastacia is a fighter; the brave singer has beaten breast cancer twice and in 2013 she revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy. That year, in recognition of her decade-long charitable efforts to raise awareness of the disease, she became the second women to receive the Humanitarian Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Also competing for the Glitter Ball trophy this year are Louise Redknapp, Laura Whitmore, Daisy Lowe, Naga Munchetty, Danny Mac, Ed Balls, Melvin Odoom and Ore Oduba.



