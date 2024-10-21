Strictly's Jowita Przystał 'wouldn't change a thing' after Pete Wicks 'disqualification' remark

Strictly Come Dancing is no stranger to drama, but on Saturday, all eyes were on Jowita Przystał and Pete Wicks following their sizzling Rumba.

The pair looked disheartened after judge Craig Revel Horwood suggested they should have been disqualified for incorporating an "illegal" lift into their routine.

© BBC Pete Wicks and Jowita danced the Rumba to Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the professional dancer was quick to heap praise on her dance partner as she thanked fans for keeping them in another week.

She wrote: "Thank you!!!! Thank you for all the love we received after yesterday's performance! It was a very special night for us. Having both our mothers and my little brother in the audience meant the world [heart emoji]."

Turning her attention towards Pete, the pro dancer added: "@p_wicks01 you’ve done everything what we worked on in the reh room but most importantly you trusted me fully, you completely let go and I must say I've got emotional after our performance. Wouldn't change a thing! It was perfect!

"Another week of dancing with you and I cannot be more happier [heart emoji] Joker and Harley here we go! #thankyou #petejowita."

During Week 5 of the competition, Pete, 36, and Jowita, 30, performed a daring Rumba routine to Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis – and the dance left the audience gasping and the judges in awe - except for one.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Skelton says Strictly stars 'given the boot' in show change

While Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas praised the couple for their energy and chemistry, Craig's critique came across a little strong when he accused the pair of breaking the rules.

"As for the lifts, that is totally illegal. One foot should remain on the floor at times," he said in his feedback, adding: "Of course, it's up to the professional if they want to lose marks for that – and of course, you'll be marked down for that.

© Instagram Pete and Jowita are friends

"And I think even a disqualification, darling, but then I'm not the head judge so there you are. [But] I have an issue with that because I think you should follow the rules."

Ending on a positive note, Craig continued: "That being said... I do like seeing how committed you are to this because I can see very clearly that you have been studying and studying and studying to make this good." The dance eventually saw them score 22 points.