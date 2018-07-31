EastEnders spoilers: Dennis Rickman gets in trouble with a gang, the Carters escape Walford Your weekly spoilers from Monday 6 August to Friday 10 August

In another dramatic week in EastEnders, many of the residents of Albert Square are running away from trouble – quite literally. On Monday, the Carter family decide to leave for a break away after feeling threatened by Stuart Highway once again. Dennis Rickman, meanwhile, lands himself in trouble with a gang who make his life a misery, but luckily for the youngster Keanu Taylor is on the case, and determined to look out for him – but what danger will he find himself in as a result? Hayley Slater is also tempted to leave the Square after worrying about her pregnancy, how long will it be until the truth comes out about the father of her baby?

Hayley Slater feels more guilty than ever this week

Monday 6 August – Hayley plans to leave

Hayley Slater continues to feel guilty about being pregnant with Alfie Moon's child and is convinced that Kat will find out sooner or later. Hayley secretly phones Alfie with an ultimatum on the twins' birthday so that Kat can speak to them, but then worries that Kat has found out the truth when Jean asks her what she has done to upset her, and packs her bags ready to leave Albert Square.

Dennis Rickman lands himself in trouble with a gang

Elsewhere, the Carters decide to get away from Walford for a holiday in Southend after receiving a cryptic note from Stuart Highway, realising that he has been in their home. The family agree not to tell Tina, but how long will it be until the truth comes out? Over at The Arches, meanwhile, Keanu Taylor is in charge of Dennis Rickman, but it isn’t long before he sends him to the café when he is too busy to entertain him. Dennis then gets bored and finds himself in trouble when he starts talking to a gang over at McKlunky's, and later returns with a suspicious rucksack.

Tuesday 7th August – Dennis find trouble with a gang

Keanu Taylor is wary of the rucksack that has been left in The Arches, and is shocked to find out that it was put there by Dennis Rickman. The gang that had given it to Dennis then turn up in search of it, but are scared off by Keanu and Phil. However, this does nothing to help Dennis, who later receives a threatening text from the gang – what will they do?

The rucksack Dennis leaves in The Arches leaves Keanu wary

Halfway and Shirley find out that Stuart's flat is empty and go in search of him with no luck, while Keegan Taylor is still struggling following his stabbing. The troubled teen is reminded of the horrible incident after coming face to face with a gang, and becomes isolated, deciding to work at the café in place of Hunter after he doesn’t show up to work, rather than spending the day with Bex and Louise.

Thursday 9 August – Rainie hopes to start a new life with Max and baby Abi

Rainie Cross gets excited at the thought of making a fresh start with Max Branning and baby Abi, but her hopes are soon crushed after she talks to Max. Meanwhile, Shirley comes up with a plan to get Halfway and Whitney speaking to each other again, but it backfires. Keanu begins to worry further about Dennis, and while he manages to get the gang to stop harassing the youngster, he later returns to The Arches to discover that it has been vandalised – the trouble is far from over.

Rainie Cross has feelings for Max Branning

Friday 10 August – Tina finds out the truth about Stuart's letter

Tina Carter learns the truth about the real reason her family decided they should go away when they return to Albert Square, only to be on edge. After finding out about Stuart's letter, Tina considers leaving, but is later persuaded by Sonia not to, adamant that she won't let him win. However, they are all unaware that Stuart is now back at his flat and planning his revenge.

Will Dennis' family be able to stop the gang harassing him?

Keanu sets up a meeting with the gang after Dennis shows him the latest text he has received from them, but will it be enough to stop them from harassing him further? Meanwhile, Max and Rainie may have a future together after all when Max's actions hint that he has feelings for her after all.