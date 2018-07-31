Coronation Street spoilers Monday 6 - Friday 10 August: Imran and Rana are left in shock after dad suffers stroke Find out next week's Corrie spoilers

Coronation Street has an exciting week ahead full of twists and turns, including Rana feeling hurt when she isn't invited to Imran's father's birthday party, which ends in disaster. Abi is upset after she overhears Steve and Beth discussing her, and falls off the wagon after an outing with her children, while Billy visits a conscious Josh in hospital. Find out what to expect from this week's episodes…

Monday part one

Abi has some great ideas for Tracy's hen night, but Beth is quick to remind her that she's the Maid of Honour and is the one in charge. While Mary and Beth try to outdo each other with their crazy ideas for Tracy’s hen do, the future bride despairs as Abi tries to muscle in on their plans. Abi then overhears Beth and Steve discussing her and suggesting her twins should be put in care, offending her.

Leanne and Toyah are getting ready to leave the Rovers and hand it over to Henry and Gemma, when Peter points out that according to his solicitor Henry still has not signed the contract. Henry has shocking news for Gemma. Billy lies to Shona by saying that he is spending the day with Summer but then he actually goes to visit Josh at the hospital, who has regained consciousness. Billy reveals to Josh that he’s a friend of David’s and he knows all about what he did to him. Shona realises that Billy lied to her after discovering that Summer is at holiday camp. Meanwhile, Imran’s dad reveals he’s having a 60th birthday party but Rana isn’t invited, leaving Imran appalled and he refuses to attend. Johnny’s delighted when Eva messages him with a photo of Susie.

Monday part two

Henry apologises to Gemma and begs her forgiveness, while Toyah tells Leanne she just wants the pub sold and has a plan. Abi is so upset with Steve after what she overheard him saying, that she decides to wind him up by getting Tracy to make their first dance the focal point of the day, knowing Steve would hate it. She also finds out that Amy’s concert was cancelled and Steve went to watch the match instead and also gave Tracy Karen’s old engagement ring, and so she uses the info to drop him in it and force him to agree to the dance idea! Meanwhile, Rana persuades Imran to accept their dad's party invitation as Hassan would only blame her if Imran didn’t show up.

Wednesday part one

Henry heads off for his meeting with the bank while Gemma wishes him luck. Meanwhile, Abi struggles to connect with the twins during their home visit and disaster strikes when one of them goes missing. After Abi finds him in the ginnel, they say they want to go home. Steve arrives too late with a present for the twins that he was collecting for her from the post office, finding Abi in tears as her children would rather be with the foster parents than with her.

Rana's upset as she waited Imran leave for the party. Later, Rana tells Kate that Imran called from the party where their dad has collapsed. Meanwhile, Steve confronts Johnny and reveals that he knows what happened with Liz. Johnny is taken aback and assures him it was a mistake and he loves Jenny. Liz promises Johnny that their secret is safe and she’ll have a word with Steve.

Wednesday part two

Seb and Emma go looking for Abi while Steve confides in Eileen and Tracy as he feels responsible after what he said about her. He finds her drunk at the tram station and challenges her when he finds a small bag of heroin. Telling her about Ruairi, he urges her to pull herself together and rebuild her relationship with the children, and a grateful Abi kisses him on the lips. After he collapsed at his birthday party, Imran breaks the news to Rana that Hassan has had a stroke, but Saira bans her from visiting him, leaving her devastated. Imran points out to Saira that should Hassan die, she will have denied him his last chance to see his daughter while Rana confronts Saira, pointing out that if she had been at the party she would have recognised his symptoms and could have saved his life.

Peter shows Johnny and Jenny around the pub, while Jenny tells Liz that she’s grateful to have her on board. Johnny and Liz share an awkward look. How will Gemma react when she discovers Johnny and Jenny have bought the pub? Meanwhile, Sally calls in Speed Daal and suggests she’d like to hold a fundraiser for Jack there on Monday. While Geoff insists it's fine, Yasmeen is less convinced. A jealous Faye watches as Seb thanks Emma for all her help.

Friday part one

Imran tells Yasmeen that his ex-wife is after every penny she can get and he has no choice but to sell his share of Speed Daal. Rana confides in Kate about how the hospital refuses to discuss Hassan’s condition as her mother has told them she's estranged from the family. Imran calls at the hospital with Rana and persuades Saira to let her attend their meeting with the consultant. Saira reluctantly agrees but makes it clear she’s nothing more than their interpreter.

Imran calls at the police station to meet his new client Duncan, and is shocked to find out that Duncan has been charged with fraud for stealing charity funds but that he was coerced into it by Sally Metcalfe. Abi's worried when the social worker calls to see her, while Sally accidentally lets it slip that Tim and Steve each gave themselves £1k bonus from Street Cars. Tracy is furious that Steve failed to mention it and demands that he spends it on an engagement ring, suggesting that Abi help him to choose it. When Peter suggests that there’s still a spark between them, Carla’s lost for words.

Alya delightedly announces that she’s bagged a huge new contract, and Sarah reckons Aidan would be proud of her. Handing a DVD to Alya, Sarah explains how a student dropped it in and it’s of an interview she conducted with Aidan to discuss his role as a kidney donor.

Friday part two

Although Imran is sceptical, Duncan assures him he’s got hard evidence, while an oblivious Sally and Tim host a family BBQ. Gina's overly enthusiastic and is getting on Dev’s nerves, while Geoff practises his straight jacket trick but finds himself stuck in it when he loses the key. Imran returns to the office and tells Adam about his new case, and Adam warns him that Sally is very highly thought of and he's playing with fire.

Abi assures Steve that their kiss meant nothing as she was drunk. They return from the jewellers having chosen an engagement ring for Tracy and Steve presents Tracy with the ring to her delight. Meanwhile, Alya watches Aidan’s DVD and realises just how much his family meant to him while Peter’s gutted. When Gemma calls in the pub, Jenny offers her an olive branch and suggests she might like to work behind the bar. Gemma buries her pride and accepts the job.