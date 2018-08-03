This acclaimed British actress is returning to Coronation Street – in a different role! The actress first appeared on the show 16 years ago

Coronation Street viewers are in for a treat as Maureen Lipman is making a return to the cobbles as Tyrone Dobb's grandmother Evelyn Plummer. The award-winning actress first appeared in the ITV soap some 16 years ago in a different role, portraying snooty landlady Lillian Spencer.

The 72-year-old will come into the show following the death of Tyrone's mum Jackie, when he decides to research his family history. However, her arrival is set to ruffle a few feathers on the Street, with the outspoken pensioner soon ruling the roost at number 9 – much to the dismay of Fiz.

Maureen Lipman is joining Coronation Street

Announcing the new addition to the cast, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: "I am beyond thrilled that we are introducing such a great new character, played by someone of Maureen's pedigree. Evelyn is eye-wateringly withering and will add a fresh dollop of northern humour to the show as she turns Tyrone and Fiz's lives upside down." Evelyn will make her debut in the soap in September, although further details of how Tyrone tracks down his grandmother are being kept under wraps until her first appearance.

Maureen played a completely different character during her brief stint on the show in 2002. The actress portrayed Lillian Spencer, who was brought into the Rovers Return as a relief manager, and a good friend of the butcher Fred Elliot. However, she rubbed some locals up the wrong way in her previous role too, as she barred Rita Sullivan and Norris Cole from the pub on her first day.

The actress is set to move in with Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz

Viewers may also recognise Maureen from her role in Oscar-winning film The Pianist, Educating Rita and Oklahoma. She has also appeared in over 25 West End productions, and starred alongside Hugh Jackman on stage in Oklahoma, so she's sure to make an amazing addition to the cast.

