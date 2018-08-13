Is Coronation Street going to kill off Johnny Connor? Johnny Connor has had a tough few months

New photos from Coronation Street that show Michelle attending a funeral have sparked rumours that Johnny Connor, played by Richard Hawley, could be bowing out of the soap after a difficult few months. Recent episodes of the popular show followed Johnny as he attempted to kidnap his baby granddaughter, Susie, from Eva. While on the run, Johnny missed taking his medication for MS and after being convinced to reunite the baby girl with her mother, he collapses and is taken to hospital.

Will Johnny die on Corrie?

This is just one of Johnny's tragic storylines, as he also lost his son Aidan, played by Shayne Ward, who took his own life on the show back in May. The shocking moment was part of a highly praised storyline which aimed to raise awareness about male suicide. Speaking about the hard-hitting plot, Shayne said: "I am honoured to have been trusted with a storyline like this, it shows the confidence that Kate and the team had in me to be able to play it. When you get given a storyline like this it is a decision that is not taken lightly, I have played it with as much honesty and truth as I could. I am very proud of what I have done in my three years on the show and on this storyline in particular."

Loading the player...

READ: Coronation Street's Alan Halsall looks unrecognisable in 'embarrassing' throwback photo

Shayne also revealed that his storyline had helped to save lives, telling The Sun: "A lot of people who are considering attempting suicide have got in touch to say, 'I'm calling somebody now. I was attempting it and you've helped me.' The response has been truly overwhelming." Coronation Street producer Kate Oates added: "Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 in this country. With 84 men taking their lives each week, we quite simply can't afford to not talk about it. Aidan's story, bravely and brilliantly tackled by Shayne Ward, is designed to give people who hide their feelings of desperation a chance to start a conversation, letting someone know what they're going through."

READ: Coronation Street confirm shock death of character