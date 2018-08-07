Coronation Street spoilers: Sally is shocked as she is arrested for fraud Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming week of Corrie episodes

Coronation Street has quite a big week of shocking twists and turns ahead, including a shocked Sally being arrested for fraud, bribery and money laundering, Rana left wracked with guilt after deceiving her family, and Sean's money problems finally causing him to hit rock bottom. Find out what happens in Corriebetween Monday 13 to Friday 17 August.

Monday part one

Sally, Tim, Gina, Geoff and Yasmeen are all dressed in circus outfits and are making the final preparations for the Speed Daal family day. Sally takes to the stage to thank them for coming when the police arrive and arrest her on suspicion of fraud, bribery and money laundering. Sally pleads her innocence to the police, while Adam reveals he can't represent Sally as Imran is representing Duncan.

Yasmeen turns down Geoff's offer to buy a share of the restaurant, as she is sure she can manage. Alya approaches Carla and, handing her Aidan's DVD, explains that she realises the importance of family and wants to sell her the factory for the value of Aidan's original stake, to Carla's delight.

Sean discovers that Johnny and Jenny have taken over the Rovers and have cut his hours. Sean then panics when his homeless friend, Frank, comes into the pub. Desperate to get rid of him, Sean promises he'll bring Frank a free drink round the back. Elsewhere, Jude and Angie attend another marriage guidance session, admitting that they haven't made any progress.

Monday part two

The police show Sally copies of her bank account, and want to know why Duncan put £1000 in there. Sally asked Tim about the money, who admits the £1k was not a bonus from Streetcars and he thought it was a bank error. Sally angrily told him that he has made her look guilty, and that Duncan is claiming she and him were having an affair.

Carla admits to Johnny and Michelle that she is struggling to raise the cash for the factory, but Alya is pleased when Carla arrives in the pub and orders champagne, saying she is ready to buy the factory. Mary insists they must celebrate when Jude lets slip that it's their wedding anniversary tomorrow, while Angie masks her dread. Jenny catches Sean helping himself to a vodka for Frank behind the bar, and fails to offer a decent explanation, leaving Jenny and Johnny with no choice but to fire him. Meanwhile, Toyah applies for the Counsellor position at the medical centre.

Wednesday part one

Peter tells Alya that he is Carla's investor and she will have the money today, but how will Carla react? Sally argues with Adam, furious that Barlow Legal Services are representing Duncan. Sally and Tim decide to stake out Duncan's house in order to speak to his daughter but Duncan sees them and begins goading Tim.

Jude invites Angie for an anniversary lunch at Mary's suggestion. Taking in Sean's state, Eileen's worried to hear that he's lost his job. Buying him lunch, she asks him about his living arrangements, and Sean pretends he is living at a friend's flat in town and enjoying himself. Gary arrives back from Scotland and is furious to find a pile of unpaid bills. Sarah offers to look after Gary's paperwork.

Wednesday part two

Carla overhears Johnny talking about the importance of family and is moved, deciding to accept Peter's offer while telling Michelle she will keep him at arm's length. Carla and Peter let themselves into the factory, and Carla becomes emotional about Aidan. Tim is stunned when he is arrested. Returning from the police station with a caution, he has to admit something shocking to Sally. While at their anniversary lunch, Jude does his best to persuade Angie that they'll find a way to make their marriage work. But when Adam calls in Speed Daal, Jude can't help making snide digs, leading Angie to despair of him.

Eileen tells Fiz that she's worried about Sean, and that he's lost his job and she doesn't even know where he's living. Sean tells Carol that he's completely penniless, and she tells him he'll have to start begging as he doesn't have another alternative, leaving Sean horrified at the thought. Elsewhere, Sarah convinces Gary that she's happy to work for free as his office manager.

Friday part one

Rana is desperate to see her father while worrying that he might die. Kate suggests they could pretend to split up to change her mum's mind about letting her see her dad. Billy helps to distract Saira, giving Rana the chance to see him. Saira is furious when she finds out what happened.

Carla tells the staff she is their boss again and asks Sarah to stay on as PA. Leanne is unimpressed that Peter is back in business with Carla, and Peter resigns from Streetcars. Audrey's taken aback when she receives a prison visiting order from Lewis and goes to visit him, while Gail checks her bank account and is astounded to see a credit of £40k from Lewis Archer.

Faye suggests to Seb he could visit her in Durham but it's clear he's not keen. Sean begins to beg outside the hospital but grabs his cup and sign and runs out of sight when he sees Billy and Rana approaching. Gina reveals that she's hired Sally's old school pal Paula Cunliffe, who is now a solicitor specialising in fraud, and Sally does her best to seem happy about it. Gary is not best pleased when Sarah reveals Gail will do the books at the builders yard.

Friday part two

Saira agrees to let Rana visit her father but as Saira tells Hussan that Rana has seen the error of her ways he squeezes his daughter's hand and passes away. Rana is wracked with guilt that she lied to her father on his deathbed.

Lewis does his best to convince to Audrey he's a changed man. He reveals that to prove it, he handed himself into the police and transferred £40k into Gail's account. Lewis tells Audrey that she's the only woman he's ever truly loved and reveals that he's due for release on Wednesday, leaving Audrey torn. Gail confides in Audrey how Lewis has given her £40k and she's deeply suspicious, but Audrey suggests that he's turned over a new leaf. Paula Cunliffe calls at No.4 to discuss Sally's legal position. Sally's taken aback to realise how down to earth she is and not as she remembers her at all. Paula assures Sally that she has a strong case as Duncan's evidence is circumstantial.

Billy visits Josh in hospital, and Josh blames Billy for the fact he's blind and will never be able to lead a normal life again, leaving Billy consumed with guilt. In the Rovers, Leanne approaches Imran about the PA vacancy at the solicitors. They hit it off immediately and Imran invites Leanne back for a game of Scrabble. Peter breaks the news to Carla that he plans to work at the factory full time and Carla has little choice but to accept his decision.