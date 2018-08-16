This Morning presenter Dr Ranj Singh is announced as seventh Strictly Come Dancing contestant The exciting announcement was made on This Morning

This Morning presenter Dr Ranj Singh has been announced as the next contestant on Strictly Come Dancing! The exciting news was announced by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on the breakfast show this morning after teasing the viewers with who it could be. After hinting that it could be Eamonn take over the role, they reveaked Ranj, who was sat in a Glitterball chair during the exciting announcement. Speaking about the decision to join the contest, he said: "I'm so overwhelmed and excited to be part of this wonderful show. It's an absolute dream come true for me! I've been a massive fan for so long, and I can't quite believe this is happening, but I'm going to give it my best shot. Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle so bring on the glitter! I can't wait!"

Dr Ranj was revealed at the seventh contestant

Ranj is a TV personality best known for offering his medical expertise on This Morning. He will be joining fellow celebs Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John Jules, Joe Sugg, Graeme Swann and Vick Hope as the seventh contestant confirmed on the show, as the other names are being released throughout the week ahead of the Strictly premiere show. Chatting to Ruth and Eamonn about the show, he revealed that he was feeling sore as he had been working hard at the gym in preparation for the show, and apologised for fibbing about his invovlement ahead of the big announcement.

The contestants so far have revealed their excitement at being involved in the immensely popular ITV show, with Katie saying: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

