With two grandchildren on the way in the Matthews household, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has revealed his excitement over becoming a first-time father at the same time as his older brother James Matthews. The 30-year-old and his wife Vogue Williams are due to welcome a baby boy in September, while James' wife Pippa Middleton is reportedly due to give birth in October. Speaking about how their kids will become close on Thursday's This Morning, Spencer revealed: "I think it will be great for the kids to grow up together. We feel very blessed."

When asked if he knew the gender of his brother's baby, Spencer confessed: "They don't, they're extremely private, honestly, we know nothing." The comments come shortly after the expectant dad and his wife returned from their babymoon. They tied the knot in a low-key wedding at Affric Lodge, the Scottish mansion owned by Spencer's family in June, just six months after announcing their engagement. Spencer popped the question at the end of January on stage at the Lyceum Theatre in London's West End, following a performance of The Lion King. The couple, who first met on the 2017 series of The Jump, were given a backstage tour before the 28-year-old got down on one knee.

Spencer's brother James married Pippa at St Mark's Church in Bucklebury in May 2017. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is thought to be due in early autumn. Her pregnancy was revealed in April, around the same time that her sister Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis. Pippa didn't confirm she was expecting until June, when she opened up about her first trimester. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote in her Waitrose fitness column. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal."

