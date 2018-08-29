Fans react to return of Great British Bake Off – and have a lot to say about the Showstopper challenge Did anyone else have nightmares about Terry's brandy snap selfie?

The Great British Bake Off is finally back, marking the end of summer and our diets, and fans were quick to react to the return of Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding along with 12 brand new bakers as they attempted to impress the judges with their biscuits creations. After the signature challenge and the technical challenge (wagon wheels), viewers were particularly impressed by round three - the showstopper challenge where bakers were tasked with creating a 3D biscuit selfie portrait of themselves in a meaningful location.

Fans had a lot to say about the opening episode

The creative task had Twitter in an uproar, with many quick to make jokes over Luke's decision to recreate a holiday with his friends to Las Vegas, with one writing: "Pretty sure Luke from #GBBO is my new hero: a DJing civil servant who can't believe Sandi has never eaten a wagon wheel, then makes a giant biscuit featuring his lads' trip to Vegas, has a great quiff and nice shirts. And he's from Sheffield. Hero." However, others preferred the more sentimental approach, including Dan's Palm Springs biscuit, where he spent time after adopting his two children, with one person writing: "Think this selfie challenge is possibly my fave ever showstopper #GBBO. Props to Dan going for sentiment, not full on I did a Kilimanjaro marathon whilst at my French villa after Vegas binge hangover brag though."

READ: Bake Off fans delighted by this unprecedented week theme

Loading the player...

Others were delighted by Terry's brandy snap 3D portrait, particularly after he struggled with the first two rounds of the competition. One person wrote: "Terry is the Van Gogh of our time #gbbo," while another added: "Terry's through, there is always hope people if Terry can do it so can you!" However, some fans thought the biscuit looked frightening, with one writing: "A man matching the appearance of Terry's biscuit portrait is currently wanted for questioning by the police in every nightmare I've ever had."

READ: Prue Leith reveals the one thing Paul Hollywood doesn't like doing on Bake Off – and it might surprise you!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.