Coronation Street favourite to get devastating cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street insiders have revealed that a popular character is going to be diagnosed with cervical cancer in upcoming episodes, as they tackle a devastating new storyline. Pregnant factory worker Sinead Tinker, played by Katie McGlynn, will find out she has the horrific disease after having ignored the symptoms for some time. A source told The Sun that the storyline will see Sinead facing the devastating decision about undergoing treatment, which could put her unborn child's life in danger. It is also thought that Sinead will not tell Daniel about her illness, keeping him in the dark while carrying on as normal.

Sinead's storyline will start to unfold next week she is rushed to hospital after fearing she is losing her baby. Sinead had been left devastated prior to falling ill after mistakenly believing that her boyfriend is having an affair with Carla Connor. Sinead gets the wrong idea after seeing him kiss her on the cheek, not realising that he was actually thanking Carla for not punishing Sinead after she finds out that she had used factory offcuts to alter Cathy's coat without paying for them. After confronting Carla, Sinead soon realises she is bleeding and is taken to hospital by Carla.

There's a lot going on in the ITV soap this autumn, as well as a return of some familiar faces. It was recently announced that Ben Price, who plays Nick Tilsley, will be making a comeback to the show. The actor was recently spotted eating out with his former co-stars, including Tyrone Dobbs actor Alan Halsall and Jack P. Shepherd, who plays his on-screen brother David Platt. It was later reported that Ben would be returning to the soap in October.

Ben's character Nick was last seen in Corrie in June 2017, having escaped to start a new life following a series of traumatic events, including a near-death experience after getting stuck in quicksand during a trip to the beach. Nick had also struggled after the news came out publicly that Steve McDonald was in fact the father of Leanne Battersby's baby, who he had planned on raising as his own.

