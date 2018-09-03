Denise Welch says Roxanne Pallett only apologised because she got caught The Loose Women panellist had her say on the incident during Monday's show

Denise Welch delighted Loose Women viewers on Monday by appearing on the ITV daytime show, and her appearance proved an even bigger hit with fans after she had her say on the Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas 'punch gate' that has been hitting headlines over the past few days. Following Roxanne's public apology on the Jeremy Vine show on Monday morning, the panel spoke about the incident, and Denise didn’t hold back on her thoughts. "She's apologised because she was caught out," the 60-year-old said. Denise – who is good friends with Ryan – added: "I feel very strongly about this on so many levels. I've been quite open about it on social media. To be honest, there is nothing she could say that would convince me it wasn’t the most horrific thing I've ever seen on television, on that show."

Denise Welch had her say on Roxanne Pallett's apology

Having appeared on Celebrity Big Brother herself, Denise also told the panel that she knows what it is like in the house and "how it can change your perception," and that it was frightening that if the incident hadn’t happened on camera for other people to witness it for themselves, it could have completely ruined Ryan's life. "Not only Ryan's career but Ryan's life would be in complete tatters," she said.

MORE: Roxanne Pallett apologises for accusing Ryan Thomas of physical abuse: 'I got it wrong'

Roxanne appeared on Jeremy Vine to have her say

When Andrea McLean, the anchor on Monday's show, tried to balance the argument out, Denise told her: "I don’t agree with you. I know you have to balance it but I don't agree with you at all. I think that she knew exactly what she was doing." On how Ryan has handled the situation, Denise added: "Ryan has just proved what a gentleman he is. He's dealt with it absolutely incredibly. Not knowing what's going on, he's show no malice which many others would have done."

READ: Ryan Thomas' daughter sends message of support following Roxanne Pallett's accusations

Following her comments, viewers flocked to Twitter to praise Denise for "saying it how it was". One wrote: "Denise Welch is such a legend," while another said: "100 per cent agree with Denise Welch, well said." A third added: "Denise Welch is absolutely spot on with everything she's said about Roxanne."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.