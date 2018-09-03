Emmerdale fans in shock as Lachlan tells Belle Sam Dingle has died Viewers are hoping there is another twist in store

Emmerdale viewers were left in shock at the end of Monday night's episode, which saw serial killer Lachlan White tell girlfriend Belle Dingle that her brother Sam had died because of him. The dramatic scene saw Belle put the clues together after discovering a blood stained jacket, causing Lachlan to confess that Sam was gone, but that he "didn’t suffer". Lachlan had wanted Sam out of the way after the dad-of-one saw him trying to hide the body of con man Terry.

Lachlan White wanted to get rid of Sam Dingle

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to speculate on what will happen next, and whether or not there may be another twist in store. One viewer speculated: "I hope Sam Dingle isn’t dead, hoping he's just been hit badly and found bleeding and that's how Lachlan gets caught. Can't be killing the Dingles off!" Another guessed: "Sam's not dead, not a chance. Hurt yes, dead no." A third added: "Argh, how can Sam be Lachlan's latest victim? That's just so wrong Emmerdale."

In upcoming scenes to be aired later this week, Belle will ask to see Sam, and will be left distraught when she finds him lifeless and covered in blood. Belle will then find herself in more danger at the hands of her boyfriend after she is forced to to leave with him as he runs away. But spoilers have revealed that she will soon be found lying in the road hurt, and with no Lachlan in site.

In upcoming scenes Belle will find Sam's lifeless body

And while the cast of Emmerdale are keeping tight-lipped about what's in store over the next few weeks in Lachlan's storyline, it sounds like it's all fun and games behind the scenes. Although her character is living in a nightmare in the soap, actress Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle, told Metro what it's like to work with Thomas Atkinson, who plays her killer boyfriend. She said: " He’s so much fun to work with! He’ll be throwing me against a wall and telling me he’s going to kill me and then when we’ve finished filming, we’ll be talking about Wotsits! He’s a great guy to film with – it’s been really fun."

