Coronation Street spoilers: Liz receives shocking news about her daughter while Ryan receives a windfall Coronation Street spoilers are right here!

Will it ever just be calm in Weatherfield? Spoiler alert: nope! Next week's Coronation Street sees Jim tells Liz the shocking news that there had been a mix-up at the hospital and their daughter, Hannah, is still alive, while Ryan discovers a small investment paid off, but it isn't as straightforward as it should be! Get all of the Corrie spoilers below...

Monday part one

At lunch, Jim opens up about the real reason for his return, as he has some life changing news: the girl at the next table, Hannah, is their daughter who they once knew as Katie. Liz is shocked to the core by the news. Carla tricks Peter and Toyah into meeting for lunch at the Bistro, where Toyah admits that she still loves Peter and wants to give their relationship another go. Meanwhile, Billy visits Josh and breaks the news he won't be visiting in future. Josh is devastated by the news, and asks Billy to help him pray.

Elsewhere, Ryan's thrilled when he receives a £5k cheque from his gig in Ibiza, and places a bet with Ali that he can double it in a month. Dev and David try to outdo each other pumping money into the kids' football game, while Maria points out Liam is doing well through skill alone. Tracy stages a stunt for Abi so she can be nominated for a Good Samaritan Award, hence impressing social services.

Monday part two

Jim shows Liz a DNA test which reveals that Hannah really is their daughter and there was a mix up at birth. After giving Liz a photo of Hannah, Jim urges her to get in touch, and Liz breaks down while looking at the photo of her daughter. Meanwhile, seeing Steve is stressed by Jim's return, Tracy books them a few days away.

After her lunch with Peter, an upset Toyah calls at the solicitors' office looking for Leanne. However it's Imran she finds and after a few comforting words and a bottle of wine she finds herself kissing him passionately! Elsewhere, Ryan reveals he's skint already after a gambling and spending spree, but tells Ali that years ago he invested £50 in a crypto-currency called Whip-coin, and is gobsmacked when an internet search reveals it's now worth £250k! Josh thanks Billy for showing him how to pray and become a better person, leaving him wracked with guilt.

READ: Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd's son is battling incurable illness

Wednesday part one

With Eileen for support Liz meets Jim and Hannah for lunch and Liz is overcome with emotion, telling Hannah she's waited all her life for this day. They hug and agree to meet again. Ryan's frustrated when he can't remember his password to his Whip-coin account so can't access his new fortune. He remembers that he wrote it down in a Gazza book, and the search commences.

READ: Coronation Street favourite to get devastating cancer diagnosis

After doing some digging Roy believes he's tracked down his grandmother Evelyn's address. Knocking on the door hoping for some answers, a nervous Tyrone is met by a formidable woman in her seventies. Elsewhere, Maria's upset to hear David's been slagging her behind her back and vows revenge. When Imran's faced with Leanne and Toyah in the cafe, Adam clocks his discomfort.

Wednesday part two

Evelyn initially refuses to believe that Tyrone might be her grandson, but he and Fiz quickly find holes in her story. Making out he's outstayed his welcome Evelyn tells him to go. Tyrone vows to make Evelyn face up to the fact she's his grandmother whether she likes it or not.

Liz confides in Michelle that her world has been turned upside down by Hannah's arrival and asks how she coped when she found out Ali was her son, while Ryan and Ali go on a wild goose chase looking for his copy of 'Gazza - My Story' with Ryan agreeing to give Ali half the money if they find the book. Elsewhere, Adam's amused to hear Imran is sleeping with both Leanne and Toyah, and warns him it's a recipe for disaster. David and Dev are gutted when Liam wins the football final. Brian's puzzled when Hope and Ruby lock him out of the house (he's childminding) and suggest he comes down the chimney!

Friday part one

Liz gives Hannah with a necklace before heading to Katie's grave where she ends up breaking down. Jim breaks the news to Steve that his sister is alive, called Hannah and has the same condition as him, myotonic dystrophy. Having met Hannah, Steve and Tracy scour the internet for more information about her. Summoning Liz and Jim to the flat they reveal Hannah isn't who she says she is! Leanne admits to Toyah she's seeing someone from work, but chickens out of the truth, and implies it's Adam. Telling Imran she wants a 'no strings' relationship she sets about seducing him at the office, while Imran is happy to oblige.

Kevin offers to take Gina to the match Sally steps in and tells Kevin she's arranged him a date with Paula and Gina will have to go to the match with Tim instead. Gina's more than happy with the outcome! Elsewhere, a housing officer calls at Tyrone's, after finding his address on a scrap of paper at Evelyn's house, and reveals she is being evicted and has nowhere to stay. Tyrone asks her to consider moving in but Evelyn's scathing.

Friday part two

Steve is unconvinced about Hannah and suggests he wants to do a DNA test himself. Jim asks a lawyer to meet with the family who confirms they're looking at a big compensation pay-out. Evelyn makes it clear to Tyrone that she and her dog Cerberus won't be staying. But after attempting to rip off Dev in the shop, Tyrone finds his Gran in the pub. What is she planning? Toyah lets slip to Adam that she knows about his office romance with Leanne and she has her blessing, and he's taken aback by her apparent liberal outlook, telling Imran that Toyah's cool with him seeing Leanne too.

Elsewhere, Ryan has a lightbulb moment and remembers his Whip-coin password, he excitedly logs on only to discover his investment has decreased significantly and he still has to pay off Ali. Kevin meets Paula at Speed Daal but she makes it clear she's only looking for friendship. Kevin's disappointed and Sophie feels awful.