Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd's son is battling incurable illness

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd is father to eight-year-old son Greyson who he conceived with Sammy Milewski in 2010 following a one night stand, and the little boy was born with a rare and painful genetic illness, Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC). Over the weekend, Sammy opened up about their son's quality of life as a result of his condition, revealing that he will be trying out medical cannabis oil in the next few months after it becomes available in the UK through specialist doctors. Talking to the Mirror, Sammy said: "I have been fighting for two years for Greyson to be prescribed cannabis oil and doctors assure me they will give it the go-ahead by the end of November."

The doting mum added: "We’ve tried absolutely everything and I hope this is the answer. I know of two parents of kids with AHC in the US who have described cannabis oil as life-changing for their kids and I just hope it works for my son. If you saw what Greyson goes through on a daily basis, it’s heartbreaking. I don’t want to have to keep him cooped up, it’s really sad for him. I just want him to lead the happy life he deserves."

Although Jack has never met his son – who he conceived during his relationship with childhood sweetheart Lauren Shippey - he pays child maintenance for him. Jack also has two other children with Lauren, daughter Nyla, eight, and son Reuben, four. Jack and Lauren were engaged until October 2017, when they went their separate ways.

The pair had been together since they were 14, and upon hearing of Jack's infidelity Lauren ended their relationship, but they later reunited and he proposed with a £3,000 engagement ring. A source told the Sun at the time: "Lauren understands that Jack made a terrible mistake. Now he has made the ultimate statement that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life."

