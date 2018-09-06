Fans rally around Susannah Constantine as she injures herself before first live show Poor Susannah!

Strictly Come Dancing's 2018 celebrity contestants have been practicing their moves ahead of the first live show on Saturday night, but disaster struck for Susannah Constantine during rehearsals this week. The What Not To Wear star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she had injured herself, but that "the show must go on". Susannah told followers that she had pulled her intercostal muscles, which run between the ribs. She said: "I'm not going to tell you because I want sympathy, I'm not telling you because I'm going to drop out of the competition, I'm not telling you because I'm complaining, I'm just telling you how it is." The star added that she was defiantly going to carry on because "my feet still work."

Susannah Constantine has hurt herself herself ahead of the first Strictly show

Fans were quick to wish Susannah a quick recovery, with one writing: "Speedy recovery Susannah. Keep dancing. You have my vote – the best of luck." Another said: "You go girl! Wish you a speedy recovery." A third added: "I only have to dance around the house and I feel the pain the next day. Best of luck Susannah."

The TV personality told her fans about her injury

Susannah, 56, has already confessed that she has considered cheating in a bid to win the dance contest, toying with the idea of "hiring professional help" to prepare her for the show. Writing for the Mail on Sunday, the mother-of-three said: "My husband even found me a local ­professional dance tutor. But I didn't want to get done for cheating. In hindsight, I regret it." The TV star came face to face with her rivals, including former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Steps singer Faye Tozer, when they rehearsed for their first group routine last week. The experience led Susannah to write: "I’m dismayed to say that some of them are trained dancers and managed to get our first routine down pat while barely breaking sweat."

On Saturday, Susannah will be joined by the rest of the celebrity competitors on the first show of the new series. Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be seen rolling out the red carpet to welcome the star-studded celebrity class of 2018 as they begin their new adventure in Strictly Come Dancing: The Launch. On the big night, all the stars will make their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom and discover which professional dancer they will be paired with. Once the pairings have been announced the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor for the very first time for a spectacular group performance.

