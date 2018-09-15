These five-year-old girls watched Strictly and their reactions were adorable There will be a special Strictly episode tonight

What happens when you get a group of whip-smart five-year-old girls to watch some Strictly? A new video shared by BBC Three shows fans just how adorable and hilarious their reactions are to the show. The girls share their views on the new contestants, including Lee Ryan, Kate Silverton and Dr Ranj Singh. After singing the opening credits together (da da da da da da daaa!), one girl points out that Kate, "Looks like Oscar's mum, except with shorter hair," while her friend observes that Danny John-Jules looks like her daddy, "Except with more hair." The girls collectively decide that they prefer former Blue boyband member Antony Costa to Lee Ryan, and call YouTuber Joe Sugg, "Sluggy sluggy sluggy head". They also predicted that cricket star Graeme Swann will win before announcing that judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood are "in love".

The funny video has been shared in the run up to the first live show which kicks things off next Saturday. The dancing couples were revealed last week and the celebrities have been busy training with their professional partners ever since. Aljaz Skorjanec shared a photo on Saturday of mum-of-two Kate in rehearsals, with the caption: "Week one [tick box] Proud of you partner." Katie Piper also posted a picture of her dance partner Gorka Marquez this week, and wrote alongside it: "Day 2 in the bag and I can confirm this man has the patience of a saint."

Saturday's special Strictly The Best episode will feature all the highlights of the BBC One show from the last 15 years. Fans can look back at all the best bits by tuning in at 7:10 pm. With just a week to go until the competition properly starts, it's the perfect warm up for fans to get dancing!