Kate Silverton reveals specially designed shoes in Strictly rehearsals

Kate Silverton and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanek are having so much fun in Strictly rehearsals, judging by the photos they’ve been sharing recently. Look closely at their latest snap and you’ll see the custom shoes that the Strictly team had to get specially made for the 48-year-old newsreader’s size nine feet. Speaking at the launch day, Kate revealed: "My feet are a size 43, so I find it difficult enough getting normal shoes. The Strictly shoes only go up to a size eight so they had to have another pair made especially. I just hope I don’t fall over!" The mum-of-two certainly looks like she’s putting her best foot forward in the photo which Aljaz shared. Alongside the photo of Kate wearing the heeled lace-up shoes and leaning back into his arms, Aljaz wrote: "Week one [tick box] Proud of you partner!"

Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec in rehearsals

Earlier in the week, the BBC newsreader shared a photo of the pair laughing along together in rehearsals, and wrote: "Love love this from @AljazSkorjanec today - still cannot imagine how I will pull off the dance in just over a week's time but if anyone can get me there he can x @bbcstrictly #strictly #day4." The live shows will start next Saturday, so the pressure really is on for the celebrities and their dance partners! Fellow contestant Katie Piper also shared a selfie with her pro dancer Gorka Marquez and tweeted: "Day 2 in the bag and I can confirm this man has the patience of a saint."

Kate also recently opened up to HELLO! about juggling motherhood and Strictly, saying: "The reason why I have never done Strictly before is because I have two children. My kids are too young, now they are four and nearly seven - I just thought now it would be a good time to take part. She added: "It's a good time, my kids are actually going to be starting school full time. So I will be able to train, drop them off at school and then do the pickup - maybe with my [professional] partner with me because the school mums, that will go down really well. I've got myself sorted, so I feel quite good about that."

