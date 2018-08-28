Game of Thrones season 8 first look features Jon Snow and Sansa Stark Jon Snow is back in Winterfell!

Thank the old gods and the new, because HBO has finally given us our first glimpse of Game of Thrones season eight, which marks the first time new footage has been shown since the season finale in August 2017. That's right, it's been a whole year since we last checked in with Westeros, but with this new sneak peek, it might well be time for night to gather and our watch to begin. Again.

The footage showed Sansa hugging Jon

The footage premiered on an HBO trailer promoting their upcoming shows, including Big Little Lies and The Deuce, but fans were delighted when they spotted scenes from the hit fantasy show make an appearance. The clip, which lasts only seconds, shows Jon Snow back in Winterfell after travelling south in season seven to rally Daenerys Targaryen to his cause (and falling in love with her in the process). In the clip, he is smiling and hugs his younger half-sister, Sansa Stark, who ominously stares at something over his shoulder.

Fans of the show were quick to discuss the short clip, with one writing: "Congrats to @SophieT for giving the most enigmatic look that made the whole internet speculating lol," while another added: "OMG OMG OMG HBO just released a sneak peek of what's coming in 2019 and a savage new scene of Jon and Sansa reuniting and hugging appeared." The final series of Game of Thrones promises a dramatic ending to the series as it was revealed in the previous season that Jon Snow is actually the son of Dany's brother, Rhaegar, and therefore the heir to the Iron Throne. Meanwhile, the White Walkers finally attack the Wall using one of Dany's undead dragons, hinting that the war between the dead and the living was about to begin. Valar Morghulis people!

Jon and Sansa reunite in the first official clip from Season 8 of #GameofThrones ❄️🔥 pic.twitter.com/7zId14SLdU — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) August 27, 2018

