Loose Women stars Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson to appear in this popular soap

Loose Women fans listen up - we have some exciting news! Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson are going to showcase their acting skills in the upcoming weeks as viewers will see them make cameo appearances on Hollyoaks. The two panellists will be playing wedding guests in an upcoming storyline due to air mid-November, and while nothing else has been disclosed just yet, Linda teased on Wednesday's show: "We do make an impact!" Linda is no stranger to acting – having starred in hit comedy show Birds of a Feather, while Janet isn’t afraid to have her voice heard, and we already can't wait to watch them in action!

Janet and Linda will be following in the footsteps of many other famous faces who have appeared on Hollyoaks, including Kate Garraway, Richard Arnold and Rick Astley. Prince Charles, meanwhile, made a cameo appearance as himself in Coronation Street back in 2000 for the show's special live broadcast, while Boris Johnson has previously played himself in EastEnders.

The Loose Women duo certainly looked the part while on set at the secret Hollyoaks wedding too. After showing a picture to the rest of the panellists on Wednesday's show, Saira Khan joked that they looked like they had come out of a scene from Absolutely Fabulous. Linda was dressed in a leopard print jacket, while Janet looked stylish in a vibrant print dress – which she was quick to claim as her own.

Linda shared a behind-the-scenes video of the pair on set

Linda also took to Instagram to share some photos of the pair, and wrote next to it: "Great fun dressing up today on our secret location with my mate JSP @loosewomen love getting out of the studio and keeping you all guessing what we were up to my lips are sealed loved my suit @mothershoppers and bit of leopard coat." Fans adored seeing the pair together, with one writing: "Two of my favourite ladies," while another said: "Love your coat Linda!" A third joked: "Is Janet getting married again?"

