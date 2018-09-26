Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shocks fans with photo of son The Strictly dancer shared a cute photo - but who is the child in it?

Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec shared an adorable photo with dance partner Kate Silverton's son, which has confused many fans who think he is in fact Aljaz's child! The professional dancer, who is married to co-star Janette Manrara, posted the adorable picture of himself and four-year-old Wilbur hanging out together on a sunny day. He captioned the sweet photo: "Wilbur and I had a fun morning.. such a little gent! #littlesunshine." The pair have huge smiles on their faces, and people have been quick to point out the similarities of their looks, with some fans mistaking Wilbur for Aljaz's son. One wrote: "He's so much like you." while another claimed: "He has your beautiful smile, Aljaz."

The cheeky snap!

Wilbur is the son of newsreader Kate Silverton and her husband Mike Heron, who also have a six-year-old daughter called Clemency. Kate has previously spoken to HELLO! about juggling Strictly with being a parent, saying: "The reason why I have never done Strictly before is because I have two children. My kids are too young, now they are four and nearly seven - I just thought now it would be a good time to take part." She also joked about taking her Strictly partner to the school gates when dropping the kids off, but it looks as though that might actually have come true, as Aljaz is clearly enjoying getting to know Kate's family.

WATCH: Brendan Cole joins HELLO! as Strictly columnist

Loading the player...

READ: Kate Silverton defends juggling Strictly Come Dancing with being a mother

Aljaz married Janette in 2017 in a ceremony where guests included former Strictly contestants Daisy Lowe and Louise Redknapp. Aljaz proposed to Janette in the dance studio where they first met six years previously. Although the pair don't have any children, it looks like Aljaz has a knack for parenting. But right now, they are busy with Strictly, before touring the UK with their show new Remembering the Movies, where they will dance to songs from classic films.

READ: Scarlett Moffatt back in the jungle