Kevin Clifton just revealed something we've all been wondering about Strictly Come Dancing We weren't expecting this…

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has revealed one thing we've often wondered about the BBC dance show – when the couples find out which order they are dancing in for the live shows. You might be surprised, as Kevin told his Twitter followers that they don't find out until that day! Responding to a fan question, he wrote: "They tell us on the morning of the live show." One fan replied: "Thanks Kevin. I'd thought for a long time it was decided after dress rehearsal to make sure there was a great (or funny) last dance. Fingers crossed for you and Stacey this year."

Kevin and Stacey danced an impressive quickstep on Saturday

The 2018 cast put on their first live show on Saturday night, with Kevin and partner Stacey Dooley performing a nifty quickstep. The judges were certainly impressed, with Darcey Bussell telling Stacey she's "a delight with so much promise" and all four giving them a six score.

Fans were quick to send the pair their best wishes after their performance, with one writing on Twitter: "WOW! I loved that. @StaceyDooley and @keviclifton work great together. Fun Quickstep. Stacey is such a natural mover and I just love her personality!!" while another wrote, "‪@StaceyDooley‪ @keviclifton @bbcstrictlythat was THE dance of the night. Week one and I predict Kevin will be lifting the glitterball this year (and I for one can’t wait to see that at long last)."

you guys, FULLY, TRULY, break my heart! 😩💔💕❤️✨😘 ....a sincere thank you to all of you!



I can’t wait to do it all again next week 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1vQ7sAV8Ar — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) September 23, 2018

The professional dancer sweetly replied to many of the comments, responding to one: "Really appreciate it, thank you so much." Stacey also took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support, writing, "You guys, FULLY, TRULY, break my heart! ...a sincere thank you to all of you! I can’t wait to do it all again next week."

Strictly fans were also thrilled to see Kevin reunited again with Karen Clifton during Saturday night's live show – with the former couple dancing together in the professional numbers and clearly supporting each other in their celebrity partnerships. No one was voted out on Sunday – the scores will roll over for another live show on Saturday.