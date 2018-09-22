Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals the thing that reminds her how much she loves Kevin The pair have something in common that keeps them together (apart from Strictly!)

Karen Clifton and Kevin Clifton might be going through a very public divorce, but Karen has revealed the secret behind how the pair are still able to happily share a dance floor on Strictly. Karen has explained that she's been positively dealing with the separation with their dog, Betty! The 36-year-old Venezuelan dancer told Dog's Today magazine: "Betty has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye." Admitting that it's been a testing time for the former couple, she has also confessed that she still has deep feelings for her husband and he still visits her outside of Strictly, continuing: "It’s been a hard time for both of us and while Kevin and I are no longer together romantically, he still wants to come home to hug Betty. She’s been the catalyst to remind us how much we still care about each other."

Karen and Betty

Karen is currently busy training with actor Charles Venn, while Kevin has been hitting rehearsals with BBC journalist Stacey Dooley MBE. Both couples seem to have developed instant chemistry and friendship, with Kevin and Karen looking happy about the series ahead. They announced their split in March this year, after nearly three years of marriage, and spoke to HELLO! about their relationship for the first time. Kevin said: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart."

WATCH: Karen and Kevin Clifton will tour together despite no longer being a couple

Loading the player...

READ: Pippa Middleton just made a very exciting announcement

Karen has received lots of support, including a message from former dance partner Mark Wright, who wrote: "Good luck class of 2018 good luck @karen_hauer x." Kevin has also been sent well wishes from fans, including his friend - and former dance partner - Susan Calman, who said: "I'm Team Clifton all the way, it doesn't matter who he's with, I will go see them, visit them in training, I'll have a word with her, let her know the score.

READ: Denise Welch reveals surprising exercise regime after losing two stone - see video

Both dancers are sure to put a positive foot forward tonight, as they take to the Strictly dance floor with their new partners for the first time!