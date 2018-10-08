Doctor Who: The first reactions are in for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor How did the Jodie Whittaker debut go down with viewers?

The long-awaited new series of Doctor Who finally premiered on BBC One on Sunday night, and fans were quick to take to social media to discuss the brand new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. Praising the first ever female Doctor, one person wrote: "What a fun, exciting, and emotional start to the new series of #DoctorWho! Jodie Whittaker totally nailed it as the new Doctor!" Another person added: "The writing and cinematography were amazing, thirteen was brilliant, she IS the doctor and she's already iconic, I love our new companions, the music is wonderful, the theme tune is so good, everything about this episode was spectacular, I'm SO excited."

Jodie was praised for her portrayal of the Doctor

The episode saw the new Doctor meet her future companions, Yas, Ryan and Graham, and save the world once again shortly after regenerating from her predecessor, Peter Capaldi. Others fans of the show discussed what the first female regeneration of the Time Lord meant to them, with one person sharing a photo of her daughters watching the show, tweeting: "Thank you @BBC and most especially thank you Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall! Here is my enraptured daughters falling in love with the new Doctor! Thank you from remembering representation matters!"

Speaking about being cast in the iconic role, Jodie previously told Marie Claire: "This job celebrates change more than any other role – you have a physical regeneration, so casting [a woman] supports that story and doesn’t go against the rules of the show in any way. I’m playing a Time Lord who’s essentially an alien and inhabits different bodies and this one is female. The best thing for me though is that, for the first time in my life, I am not playing a stereotypical woman because as much as I approach everything as an actor, I am continually labelled by the female version of that character."

