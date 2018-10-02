Ben Schwartz talks returning as Jean-Ralphio on Parks and Recreation Ben Schwartz has potentially returning to the hit comedy

Ben Schwartz has opened up about potentially returning to Parks and Recreation should it ever return for another season, and revealed that he would be delighted to return to film more episodes of the show. Chatting to HELLO!, he explained: "I haven't heard anything, but I was a guest star so I would be the last person they would tell. But I would do anything they wanted ever. I think the writers on that show and the actors it was such a perfect moment so I would do anything that Mike [Schur] or Amy [Poehler] wanted to."

Ben is perhaps best known for his role in the popular comedy as Jean-Ralphio, Tom's hapless friend who was known for singing and rapping while irritating the other characters. Speaking about his favourite parts of the show, he said: "Truly anything Ron Swanson says I think is the funniest thing in the universe, and also Perd Hapley is one of the most underrated characters. When Perd Hadley would come on screen he made me laugh, but I was always surprised Nick Offerman didn't win an Emmy, how he didn't win an Emmy every year. That cast was so strong."

The actor, who was recently announced as Sonic the Hedgehog in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular 80s game, is currently starring opposite Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell in Blue Iguana, and spoke about his character in the British/American heist caper. "Sam Rockwell is the brawn of it and I'm the person who thinks he has the brains but is [expletive] everybody, he's just trying to feel important," Ben explained. "But the biggest reason [for doing it] and the coolest thing about this movie is Sam Rockwell is in it, and he's incredible in it, he's incredible in everything so it was the easiest 'yes' ever."

Ben also revealed that he is currently in the middle of remaking a US version of the James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, saying: "We are kind of Americanising it and changing it. The original is so good so we are taking that as a starting point and then making the show. Mathew [Baynton] is involved, James is involved and it has been such a joy, it's been something I have been a part of trying to put together for two and half years now." Speaking about the dangers of making a US version of a British show, he said: "That's the thing, anytime I see a remake where the people who originally did it aren't involved I feel a bit weary, but everybody is so supportive and wants this to happen and everybody loves the new script, so I feel very, very fortunate… and I hope that people from the UK dig it too."

