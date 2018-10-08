Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries asks Marian Keyes: 'Wanna be friends?' After author accuses comedian of 'treachery' Rebecca has made her feelings clear

Actress Rebecca Humphries has defiantly spoken out after photographs of boyfriend Seann Walsh kissing his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Katya Jones emerged. The stage star took to Twitter to respond to best-selling author and Strictly superfan Marian Keyes, who had accused the pair of having "treachery in their hearts". Rebecca simply tweeted to Marian: "Wanna be friends?" on Sunday night, just before Seann and Katya released their apologies on the incident. Marian sweetly replied: "Of COURSE. I'm so upset for you, I've been thinking about you all day xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx."

The author had tweeted on Sunday to clarify her feelings on the duo, since she had originally supported them on Saturday night in a post that read: "I'm AFOR Seannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn and Katya." After the photographs emerged, she re-tweeted her original opinion, writing, "Just to clarify, I'm not. I'm powerfully AGIN. [Explicit] them and their foncy Matrix choreography. What use is any a that if they have treachery in their hearts?"

Seann and Katya have come under criticism from the public after pictures and video were published in The Sun­ – showing the pair kissing passionately, dancing and laughing after an evening together on Wednesday night. It has since emerged that the photographs were taken on Rebecca's birthday, too. Rebecca and Seann have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, though it's unclear whether they have split at this point.

The comedian's statement read on Sunday: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for." Katya also tweeted: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

Fans have come out in support of both Rebecca and Katya's husband Neil Jones, with one even tweeting to Marian that Rebecca should replace Seann on the show. "I think that @Beckshumps should replace him & dance with Ginger Neil. They will win & become the people’s champions," she wrote in the post, which Marian retweeted.