Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate killed at masquerade ball after shock return? Your weekly spoilers from Monday 8 October to Friday 12 October

Emmerdale's much-anticipated masquerade ball will open its doors next week as the villagers put on their glad-rags for a night many will never forget – but not necessary for the right reasons. The party will put many of the residents in danger as Kim Tate makes a return to the Dales, but it doesn’t take long before she is pushed down the stairs by a mystery attacker. Whether she lives to tell the tale or not is another matter. Elsewhere, Debbie Dingle is jilted on her surprise wedding day, while Ross is hell-bent on getting revenge on his attacker Simon, causing Moira terrified about what he will do. What's more, all of this happens in just one day, as next week the soap will be running as time continuous, adding more suspense as the story unfolds.

Kim Tate is back

Kim Tate returns from prison

Graham greets Kim Tate at the gates of a prison as she walks out to greet him, and she waste no time in telling him that she wants to get rid of Joe. With murder on her mind, Graham is filled with dread about what she might do.

Debbie is jilted by Joe at surprise wedding

Joe arrives at the hospital to see Debbie and surprises her by taking her to the hospital chapel, announcing that he wants them to get married, and today. Debbie tells Cain what Joe has planned and warns him to keep out of their business, before excitedly changing into her wedding dress. However, Joe is nowhere to be seen later in the day as Debbie tries to get in contact but with no luck. Just where has he gone?

Debbie is left alone at the alter on her wedding day

Graham tries to get rid of Joe

Graham reveals to Joe that he knows about his wedding plans and his plans for Home Farm, and going behind Kim's back, he produces Joe a bag containing £100,000, telling him that he must leave the village straight away.

Ross wants revenge on Simon

Ross is on a mission to get his revenge on his attacker Simon and packs a bag of supplies including duct tape and drugs before heading up to Home Farm. Moira then confronts him, suspicious of what he is up to and tries to talk him out of it when she realises. When Simon and Ross are finally alone after Ross finds him, Ross drags Simon to the edge of the lake, but just what will he do?

Ross is wanting revenge

Masquerade ball horror

Kim Tate shocks the villagers when she arrives at Home Farm's masquerade party in a sports car that had been delivered for the winners of the charity auction. Kim then reveals to everyone that she is the owner of the farm, and it doesn’t take long before she offends every single guest, making a mass of enemies in the process. Later in the night as she heads upstairs, a mystery attacker pushes Kim down the stairs, but just who did the deed? And will Kim survive the fall?

Kim is left for dead

Who pushed Kim?

Throughout the week, the police will be looking for answers about exactly what happened at the masquerade ball, which will see one of the residents push Kim Tate down the stairs in dramatic scenes.

