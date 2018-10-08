Emmerdale star Mark Jordon charged with grievous bodily harm and assault The actor was arrested in the summer following an incident at a pub in Oldham

Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon, who plays Daz Spencer on the ITV soap, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and assault on a pensioner. The 53-year-old has been accused of attacking a 67-year-old man on 1 July outside a pub in Oldham, and is due to appear in court in November. Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Mark Jordon of Tamewater Court, Oldham, has been charged with GBH and section 39 common assault. He will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on November 8. Shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday, July 1, 2018, police were called to reports of an assault on Shaw Hall Bank Road in Oldham. A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries."

Emmerdale star Mark Jordon is due to go to court in November

Mark joined Emmerdale in 2014 and plays the brother of Dan Spencer. Daz has recently been involved in a love triangle between Bernice Blackstock and Dr Cavanagh, and his co-star Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice in the soap, recently paid tribute to him on social media, branding him one of the "nicest" men on the show. She wrote: "Can I just say whatever you think of the Daz Bernice Dr Cav triangle I am lucky enough to work with the two nicest men on the show @jonnymcpherson and @JoepopProds . Yes ok @TonysTrials you’re still my favourite...!"

In real life, Mark is dating his Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton, who re-tweeted Samantha's message. The pair have been in a relationship since 2016, and Laura - who plays Kerry Wyatt in the soap - recently opened up about their romance while talking to The Mirror. The actress said that working with her boyfriend was "really lush, really easy," and that she likes the fact that they are playing characters in the same family, meaning that they get to travel to work together sometimes. "I am really lucky, he's my best mate," she added.

