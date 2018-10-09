Emmerdale spoilers: Debbie Dingle fears for Sarah after she undergoes life-saving surgery Your weekly spoilers from Monday 15 October to Friday 19 October

Following the aftermath at the masquerade party, next week's Emmerdale will be keeping up the drama and suspense as the villagers come to terms with what happened. And it's not looking good for Debbie Dingle and Sarah Sugden as the day of Sarah's life-saving operation arrives as the doctors find her a new heart. Debbie fears she will never see her daughter again, while Faith and Charity are equally concerned for the teenager. Victoria, meanwhile, finds herself in danger after getting on the wrong side of Glen and later goes missing, while Bernice's affair with Dr Cavanagh is threatened to be found out by boyfriend Daz Spencer.

Will Sarah survive surgery?

Fears for Sarah Sugden as she undergoes life-saving operation

Sarah's family are beside themselves with worry and relief when they are told that a new heart has been found for her. It all gets too much for Debbie, who breaks down fearing she will never see her daughter again, while doctors are unable to give the family a definite answer about her condition when she comes around, leaving them all concerned.

Victoria is in danger when she tries to find Adam

Victoria Barton goes missing

Victoria finds herself in danger when she messes with detective Glen after a bid to find out where Adam is. After being told to transfer him a large sum of money so that he can start looking for her, Victoria is unfazed, but Aaron feel guilty when they hide the fact that he knows where Adam really is – Budapest. After Aaron tells Robert and Matty Adam's whereabouts, things don't add up when Glen tells Victoria that he has tracked her down in Portugal. Knowing the truth, Matty pulls out the money for Glen from Victoria's bag, but later worries that he has put her in danger. Later, Glen loses his patience with Victoria when she can't find the money, and Matty, Aaron and Robert are left worried when they find out where Victoria was, only to see just her phone on the ground. Where has she gone, and is she in trouble?

Bernice's boyfriend Daz catches her with Dr Cavanagh

Bernice and Dr Cavanagh caught out?

Bernice grows frustrated with Daz and in a bid to have some space, lies and tells him that he needs to move back with Kerry and Dan as Dianne can't cope with him anymore. However, she can't resist temptation when it comes to Dr Cavanagh and the pair end up kissing this week, but their affair may be found out when Daz approaches them.

