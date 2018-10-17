Did the right contestant leave Bake Off during Danish Week? Do you think the GBBO judges made the right call?

Fans had mixed reactions when it was revealed that the person to leave The Great British Bake Off this week was Manon, with many thinking that it was Rahul's time to go. While Kim Joy, Manon and Rahul were all in danger of placing bottom of the competition, many took to Twitter to discuss the results after it was revealed that the French contestant didn't make it to the semi-finals. One person wrote: "Although I love Rahul to *bits* he did worse than Manon this week I think. I am quite surprised he's still in when only that week's bake is considered."

Manon was the latest contestant to leave

Another person joked: "Rahul could have accidentally put Pru in the oven for 40 minutes and still not have gone home this week." However, others thought that the judges had made the right decision, with one writing: "Controversial opinion, but I think that was the right call. Manon and Rahul both had bad bakes. However, Manon also didn't attempt to meet the brief for two challenges. She didn't attempt rye bread and she didn't make Danish pastries."

Prue Leith praised Manon after she was voted out, telling her: "You should be proud of yourself. To get this far is amazing." Paul Hollywood added: "You did really well Manon. I'm so sorry," before telling Rahul to "bring it up" next week. Presenter Noel Fielding previously revealed that was gets emotional while saying goodbye to the bakers. Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show, he said: "It is genuinely like losing someone from your family, it's awful. You don't think you will [get emotional] and then you will. It's a strange show because sometimes I'm watching it and I cry when I'm at home watching it and I think, 'I was there, what am I doing crying again?!'"

