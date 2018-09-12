Bake Off fans have fallen in love with Rahul after Bread Week Rahul from Bake Off is simply adorable

The Great British Bake Off viewers took to Twitter to discuss Rahul, who quickly became a fan favourite during Tuesday night's Break Week episode, following the revelation that he likes to bake goodies to make friends, and his endearing nervousness when presenting his bakes to Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Speaking about the adorable moment it is revealed that Rahul brings bakes to his local gym, one person wrote: "RAHUL BAKES TO MAKE NEW FRIENDS. HE MUST BE PROTECTED AT ALL COSTS #GBBO," accompanied by a crying face.

Rahul has become a fan favourite

Another fan wrote: "Can we all work together to protect Rahul, he is too precious. First ever summer wedding, not an outdoorsy child, bakes to make new friends and apologises for everything/looks terrified of the world." A third person joked about how he seemed worried when Paul and Prue tried his bread, with one writing: "Rahul: 'This is terrible. I am so sorry Paul. This is awful.' Paul: 'This is the greatest thing I have ever eaten.' Rahul: 'I can only apologise.'"

READ: Find out why Prue Leith's grandkids love her Great British Bake Off job

Loading the player...

Rahul later won Star Baker for the second week in a row, and viewers saw his confidence grow as he admitted he can see himself as a baker. He said: "It's so surreal, I still can't believe. I keep pinching myself. I think I can bake." Noel Fielding also spoke about the contestant, saying: "I've never met anything like Rahul, he's like an enigma." The 30-year-old is originally from Kolkata in India, and moved to the UK eight years ago on a student scholarship. The show revealed that he regularly Skypes his parents following the move. Since university, Rahul has gone onto become a research scientist, while of course baking in his spare time.

READ: See where Great British Bake Off is filmed and how you can visit

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.