Great British Bake Off: How Ruby's cake fall was caught on camera If you thought the camerawork on Bake Off was a little odd, here's why it was done

Viewers of the Great British Bake Off were left horrified on Tuesday night's episode when the most disastrous thing that could happen in the competition happened to Ruby; her two-tiered cake fell apart. However, fans had some questions after the cake was filmed falling to pieces as the bakers looked on at the moment from outside of the tent. Discussing the moment, one person tweeted: "Can we talk about that weird Bake Off scene for a second? We never see them after a challenge has ended, we only see them during the judging. Why were they all watching outside? Do cameras normally keep running? Why was Ruby with Noel and Sandi? This feels quite weird."

Ruby's cake fell over during the episode

Another person added: "Do they normally leave the tent? Very convenient /excellent camera shot with the bakers in the background." However, a former baker, Chetna Makan, cleared things up, writing: "Oh no we do see them sometimes in the background because that's where they go and wait while the tent is being cleaned!" Luke, who was in the 2018 series before being eliminated in week two, added: "We would all go and sit and chill on those seats outside after every challenge."

The theme of the week was 'Vegan week', meaning that the bakers had to use alternatives to egg, milk and cream among other key ingredients. Vegan fans of the show were delighted that GBBO was highlighting how baking can be done using only vegan products, with one person writing: "I think it's wonderful they are doing a vegan week. It's about time people were shown that cakes can be made beautifully and more importantly tastily without any harm being done to animals. Well done C4 for such a brave decision." Another person added: "Really hoping this helps inspire people to try vegan or even dairy-free baking!! You can be so creative with ingredients & flavours and make food that tastes banging."

