Declan Donnelly had the best reaction to Holly Willoughby's test Bush Tucker trial What have we let ourselves in for?!

Declan Donnelly took to Twitter on Thursday to share his reaction to Holly Willoughby's attempt at a Bush Tucker trial. The mum-of-three, who will be joining Dec in Australia to present I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here for the 2018 series, was tasked with putting her hands into the 'Box of shocks' on This Morning, and hilariously struggled with the challenge.

Holly was given a terrifying task on This Morning!

Putting her hands in the first box, she said: "I don't think I can do this, I think I'm going to cry." Finding out that the spider inside was actually fake, she joked: "I hate you all." Holly guessed she touched a rat in the second box, and was delighted to see it was actually a box of kittens, while the third box hilariously contained the 2017 Queen of the Jungle, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo. Sharing his reaction to the fun video on Twitter, Dec wrote: "Just watched @Schofe put @hollywills through a #BushtuckerTrial on @thismorning. She was worse than Gillian McKeith! What the heck are we in for?!" He accompanied the post with an emoji of a man with a hand over his face.

However, Holly's trial was a big hit with the viewers, with one person writing: "This was brilliant! WELL DONE @hollywills. Good luck and have fun," while another added: "I want you and Holly to take part in a bushtucker this year. No excuses Declan! Isla needs to see her daddy do this stuff!" Holly also took to Twitter to retweet I'm a Celebrity's first poster for the new series, which showed sign posts for different parts of the jungle camp. Sharing it on her own Twitter page, Holly added: "Erm can’t see a sign for the spa? ... eek... oh my... this is really happening."

