Great British Bake Off's Ruby tricked into revealing show's winner The man behind the hoax has promised he won't ruin the surprise for fans of the show

A fake Twitter account pretending to the Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig tricked semi-finalist Ruby Bhogal into revealing the winner of the latest series, it has been revealed. According to The Sun, an imposter created a fake account in Sandi's name and direct messaged with the contestant, who said she was "very happy" with the winner, naming them in the process. Upon realising that she wasn't actually speaking to Sandi, Ruby reported the Twitter user and had his account suspended.

Ruby accidentally mentioned the winner to the fake Sandi

Speaking to The Sun about fooling the Bake Off contestant, the 26-year-old behind the prank admitted he did it because he was "bored", adding: "It's actually pretty easy to do really. You just make a fake profile of one of their friends and then they follow you. You then change your name and message them and they have no clue. Despite having seen the Twitter messages, I've decided not to share the name of the winner as it would spoil it for millions of fans. I will accept a box of homemade cupcakes as a thank you, Ruby."

READ: Did the right contestant leave Bake Off during Danish Week?

Loading the player...

Ruby expressed her delight on Tuesday after winning Star Baker during Danish Week, and tweeted: "Woweeeee – that's me! Never thought I would be lucky enough to step foot in that tent, let alone grab that star baker title. Thrilled! @MMarla35 - I have too much love for you, broke my heart seeing you so upset. I love you, my forever girl!" Manon was the latest contestant to leave the competition after struggling with the theme of the week, and the French baker hilariously tweeted: "Oh well, we already got the World Cup, can't win it all." Ruby, Briony, Rahul and Kim-Joy all successfully made it to the semi-finals.

READ: Emma Bunton just shared some life-changing news – and it's so exciting!