Doctor Who's next episode is not meant for anyone scared of spiders – watch the preview here

If you have arachnophobia, you might want to miss out on next week's episode of Doctor Who, titled Arachnids in the UK. In the preview for the upcoming episode, the Doctor can be heard saying: "Big spider problem in this city Yas. Glad to be home?" The show also reveals a glimpse of the terrifying spider threat, and hints that Ryan might have a particular fear of spiders as he shouts: "Oh my days", in the short clip.

The official synopsis reads: "The Doctor manages to bring Ryan Sinclair, Yaz and Graham O'Brien safely back home to 21st-century Sheffield, only to discover a sinister mystery is unfolding on their home turf. Something strange is happening to all the spiders in the city - but before the Doctor can save Yorkshire from an eight-legged invasion, she has to make it through her first encounter with Yaz's family. Chris Noth and Shobna Gulati guest star alongside Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill."

Fans praised Sunday night's episode of the sci-fi show, which focused on Rosa Parks sparking the civil rights movement in America. Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one fan wrote: "As a history teacher I'd have no hesitation in showing tonight's episode of #DoctorWho when teaching about the Civil Rights movement. In fact, like Blackadder Goes Forth, it should be made part of the curriculum." Another person added: "Absolutely loved 'Rosa'. So well acted. Genuine shivers as Rosa was led off the bus, and how utterly ingenious of the writers to make Graham the white man whose presence on the bus compelled Rosa to make a stand by refusing to stand. Grace would have been proud of him."

