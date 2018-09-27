Doctor Who new series air date finally confirmed – and it's right around the corner! Are you ready for the new Doctor Who?

The new series of Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker as the brand new Doctor, will premiere on BBC One at 6:45pm on Sunday 7 October, it has been confirmed, while fans in the US can watch at the same time at 1.45pm on BBC America. The new series will see Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall take over from Steven Moffatt as the new showrunner, with Jodie replacing Peter Capaldi as the first ever female incarnation of the iconic Time Lord.

The new episode is titled The Woman Who Fell to Earth, and will introduce the new Doctor and her three companions, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh). Fans were quick to express their excitement for the premiere on Twitter, with one writing: "Good time slot - prime time on Sunday. Well Done BBC (just make sure you stick with a good time slot - no shunting it around the schedules)." Another person who has seen a preview of the episode wrote: "New #DoctorWho is sensational. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll be thrilled, and you'll be deliriously happy enjoying just how great Jodie Whittaker and her gang are." A third person tweeted: "I haven't looked forward to a series of Doctor Who since Tom Baker was The Doctor but I'm immensely looking forward to this."

Speaking about her new role on Lorraine, Jodie said: "It's really exciting. It's got a huge audience and a huge fan base and a loyal, wonderful fan base. Maybe this will open it up to maybe some new young faces that haven't necessarily been introduced to it yet. Because you forget that, if I'm the thirteenth, there's so much to watch and catch up on. It doesn't matter what age you come into it, you've got this wealth of amazing television to watch."

