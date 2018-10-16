Olivia Colman unrecognisable in BBC's Les Miserables adaptation - see the photo Are you looking forward to the miniseries?

The BBC have released a new series of sneak peek photos from it's upcoming adaptation of Les Miserables, which will star Dominic West as Jean Valjean, Lily Collins as Fantine and Olivia Colman as the villainous Madame Thénardier. Dressed in a shabby dress and apron with a headful of thick curls as the disgruntled innkeeper's wife, the Broadchurch star couldn't look more different in the new miniseries from her much-anticipated role as the Queen in series three of The Crown.

Olivia will star as Madame Thénardier

Coincidentally, Olivia's role in the adaptation of the classic novel was previously played by Helena Bonham Carter in the 2012 musical film, who is currently playing the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, in season three of The Crown. The series is due to air in 2019, and Lily has opened up about what the series has in store.

Lily opened up about playing Fantine

Speaking about her character, she said: "I'm so thrilled to be playing Fantine. She is a legendary character whose tragic story feels as relevant to tell today as when Les Misérables was first published. Andrew's wonderful dramatisation opens up the character in fresh ways that I've never seen before in previous adaptations. And with this amazing cast coming together it really feels like it could be something very special indeed."

The show will star Dominic West as Jean Valjean and David Oyelowo as Javert

Newly released photos of the show also reveal a first look at rising star Ellie Bamber as Cosette, along with Josh O’Connor as Marius, the two young lovers who fall for one another during the French Revolution. A second image of Lily as Fantine as also been released, along with a first look at the rivalry between Jean Valjean and David Oyelowo's Javert. Speaking about the series, BBC Studios president Paul Dempsey said: "With Dominic West and David Oyelowo leading an all-star cast and with Andrew Davies’ at the helm of another remarkable adaptation of an all-time classic, Les Misérables will be a bold, refreshing and modern take on one of the most famous and epic stories of all time."

