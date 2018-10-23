Coronation Street spoilers Monday 29 October - Friday 2 November Coronation Street spoilers are right here!

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of Corrie! In next week's episodes, Daniel finally discovers that Sinead has cervical cancer, and is furious at Ken for keeping his secret, Carla admits she is still in love with Peter, and Ali confesses that he killed Ronan. Find out all of the Coronation Street spoilers below...

Monday part one

When Sinead passes out in the ladies at work she's rushed to hospital. Seeing the ambulance Ken insists he'll go with her. Whilst Sinead undergoes tests, Daniel becomes aware there's something seriously wrong. Steeling himself Ken breaks the news that Sinead has cervical cancer.

An angry Steve arrives home explaining how Tracy left him in the desert and stole his wallet and passport, Amy's appalled. Knowing they've let Amy down again, Steve begs Tracy to give their marriage a chance, will she agree? Steve and Liz fall out over his lack of sympathy regarding Hannah. Abi confides in Tracy that she doubts she'll ever get the twins back now she's lost her job. Guilty, Tracy vows to help.

Nick arranges a family meal at the bistro but when he announces that he's spoken to his business partner in Nottingham and can stay as long as he likes, Shona's suspicious. Elsewhere, Audrey rails at Ken for cashing in on her private life. Ken assures her he won't write any further stories about her character. Abi apologises to Kevin for kicking off and assures him she's innocent but Kevin remains sceptical.

Monday part two

Daniel's devastation turns to fury as he realises Ken has kept Sinead's illness from him. Daniel's further horrified when Sinead reveals she's refused treatment as it would mean losing their baby. Beside himself, Daniel implores Sinead to do whatever it takes to increase her chances of survival but she's adamant that their baby's life comes first. Back at home, an emotional Daniel is intent on venting his rage at Ken but Peter stops him, explaining that while Ken has many faults he can't be blamed for Sinead's cancer and for respecting her wishes. Peter implores Daniel to be the better man and stand by Sinead despite their differences. Ken thanks Peter for talking some sense into Daniel, promising he intends to make up for his past mistakes. In hospital Daniel cuddles up to Sinead, assuring her that he'll always love her and will never leave her.

Wednesday part one

Daniel breaks the news of Sinead's cancer to Beth. At the hospital Sinead reveals she's going to start mild chemo which won't harm the baby. But as the oncologist explains the procedure she's clearly terrified. As the nurse collects a teary Sinead for her first chemo Daniel assures her she's doing the right thing for both she and the baby. Meanwhile at the factory, Sarah suggests they enter Sinead's designs into the Big Nightwear Competition to raise money for charity.

When a downcast Abi suggests putting the twins up for adoption Tracy's horrified and vows to help fight to get them back. Steve finds Kevin's laptop stashed in the Street Cars' flat. As he views the incriminating CCTV footage he's shocked to see Tracy sabotaging Michelle's car. As Gina fusses over Tim and hands him a packed lunch, it's clear she's got a soft spot for him. Elsewhere Ali's unnerved when he's summoned to a meeting at the hospital.

Wednesday part two

Steve's incredulous as Tracy admits she thought he was having an affair with Abi, so in a bid for revenge sabotaged Michelle's car hoping Abi would lose her job but now she could lose her kids too. Consumed by guilt Tracy heads to the police station. After finishing the nightwear for the competition, Carla and the factory staff descend on the Rovers. Peter watches in admiration. Liz and Carla then get the girls involved in the pub's Halloween themed charity night.

Daniel returns home with Sinead who's clearly weak. When the hospital call with her next appointment, Sinead tells them she can't make it and will be in touch. Unaware that she's refused treatment, Daniel tells her everything is going to be fine. The police call at Robert's flat and confirm that Michelle's car was not the cause of the accident. Michelle breathes a sigh of relief whilst Ali remains worried.

Friday part one

Sarah's intrigued to see Peter head out for a meeting with Nigel Steadman, a competitor of Underworld. He lies to Carla about his meeting, while she hastily hides a letter from the bank. As Nigel confirms he's still keen to buy Peter's share of the factory they're interrupted by Carla (Sarah's told her). Telling him he'll never get his hands on Underworld, Carla demands to know what Peter's playing at. When Peter explains how she's made him feel superfluous to requirements, Carla assures him they make a good team but need to learn to trust each other.

Ronan's mother Patti approaches Ali and asks him to talk her through her son's final moments. Struggling to keep his emotions in check Ali lies, telling her he did everything he could to save her son. Ali breaks down and tells Michelle he can't live with the guilt. When Kate hears about Sinead's cervical cancer, she's devastated and promises Daniel she'll be there for him every step of the way. Elsewhere At Faye's insistence, she and Tim prepare Gina a meal to thank her for all her help round the house. Gina's touched as Faye explains Tim will then be taking her to watch Weatherfield County.

Friday part two

Carla admits to Johnny that despite everything he's done, she's still in love with Peter. Ali returns home drunk and confides in Robert how he killed Ronan, he can't live with the guilt and intends to hand himself in to the police. Robert implores Ali not to hand himself in but to return to his GP training where he will have the opportunity to save thousands of lives. Ali takes his words on board. Robert offers Ali a job in the bistro kitchen for a few weeks until he returns to the hospital. Ali thanks Robert and Michelle for their unerring support.

Kate excitedly confides in Jenny that she intends to propose to Rana when she returns. Elsewhere, Nick tries to convince Leanne that he's a changed man and wants to spend the rest of his life with her. After an evening of football, darts and a kebab, Tim thanks Gina for all her help and pecks her on the cheek, it's clear she's smitten. Bethany visits Ryan in hospital.