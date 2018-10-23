Emmerdale's Charley Webb goes gothic glam at the Inside Soap Awards The actress is most famous for playing Debbie Dingle

Emmerdale actress, Charley Webb, opted for a glamorous gothic look for the Inside Soap Awards 2018. Taking to the red carpet, the 30-year-old's statement skirt and top combo was dramatic with various details and layers. The top was made of sheer, floral lace, with a shallow neck and left little to the imagination with Webb's black, ornate bra visibly on show. The skirt featured a visible waist band, with flowing, polka dot netted and tiered layers that went down to the floor. The star opted to pair the look with shiny boots and kept the rest of her look natural. She wore her hair in a relaxed ponytail and her makeup simply consisted of flawless skin, pale rose lips and layered lashes. The outfit was designed by Zeynep Kartal, who has also dressed the likes of Michelle Keegan, Coleen Rooney, Pixie Lott and Amanda Holden, and retails for £800 with the skirt costing £500 and the top a casual £300.

READ MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals son Bowie, 2, suffers from separation anxiety

Famous for her role as Debbie Dingle, Charley Webb is one of the longest standing cast members of Emmerdale having joined 16 years ago in 2002. She is actually married to her co-star, Matthew Wolfenden, 38, who is best known for playing David Metcalfe. The pair announced that they were expecting their first child in 2009. In 2013 they announced that they were splitting but would remain friends for their then-only child, Buster, born in 2010. However, the pair then reconciled in 2014, had their second child in 2015 and were married this year.

A similar design by Zeynep Kartal

RELATED: Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Anthony Quinlan?

Despite not winning herself, Webb had a lot to celebrate at the awards as the soap scooped numerous gongs. Emma Atkins, 43, who plays Charley's on-screen mum Charity Dingle, was awarded the Best Actress title. Isobel Steele, 17, best known for playing Liv Flaherty, won the Best Young Actor award. Danny Miller, 27, who plays Aaron Dingle, won the honoured Superstar Award and Ash Palmisciano, 28, won the Best Newcomer title for his portrayal of Matty Barton, Emmerdale's first ever transgender character.

No doubt the champagne was flowing.