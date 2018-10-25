Pierce Brosnan reunites with his 'stepchildren' from Mrs Doubtfire after 25 years It's been 25th years since the iconic film was released

The child stars of Mrs Doubtfire had the most amazing reunion with their on-screen "stepfather" Pierce Brosnan in honour of the movie's 25th anniversary. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the former James Bond actor - who played the handsome Stu Dunmeyer - shared a picture with the now grown-up kids; Lisa Jakub, 39, Matthew Lawrence, 38, and Mara Wilson, 31. "Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many," he wrote. "Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories."

Pierce Brosnan was reunited with the kids from Mrs Doubtfire

The original film saw the late Robin Williams take on the role of struggling actor Daniel Hillard, who took on the alias of an elderly Scottish nanny called Euphegenia Doubtfire - in a desperate bid to see his children following his divorce. The movie saw Sally Field play Daniel's ex-wife, while Pierce starred as her new love interest. The acclaimed family film earnt Robin a Golden Globe for Best Actor and received an accolade for Best Musical/Comedy.

Lisa, who played the eldest sibling Lydia, also shared a snap on Instagram with her former co-stars. "So this happened. #mrsdoubtfire #reunion #25yearslater," she simply wrote. The actress also shared a clip from the reunion, which saw her take a picture with Matilda star Mara and Matthew. "At the premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire and here we are, we pull back slowly: Tada!" Pierce added: "Love you, love you all so much, so good to be a part of your live ... I want to get into the picture as well." Mara jokingly called him "stepdad" to which he replied, "Stepdad Stu."

