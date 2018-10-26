Martine McCutcheon shares excitement over Love Actually sequel The cast reunited for a short film last year - but we want more!

Martine McCutcheon opened up about a possible Love Actually sequel while talking to Amanda Holden and Rylan Clark on Friday's This Morning. Asked about the possibility of a second film, the 42-year-old answered: "Do you know what, as an actress, I'd love to be with that amazing cast again!" She then added: "It was [director] Richard Curtis' dream come true to do the Comic Relief short film. We should all be in the sequel!'" Martine played Natalie opposite Hugh Grant's character in the film, which was first released fifteen years ago. The cast reunited last year for a short Comic Relief film that's left fans wanting more!

Martine opened up on This Morning

The mother-of-one had previously revealed how she can't bear to watch the film back. Chatting on BBC Breakfast in 2017, she said: "I cringe at myself, I don't mind seeing other people's bits but I remember we had to sit through the premieres of it in New York and Paris and it was all glamorous and it sounded great but sitting there watching myself on this huge screen pulling all these ridiculous faces that I pull, I just thought, 'What am I doing?!' I can't watch anything back that I do!"

Martine - who first won the nation's hearts in her role as Tiffany Mitchell on EastEnders - also reminisced about her time on the film during a visit to Loose Women, where she chatted about locking lips with Hugh Grant in the 2003 film. "I won't be mysterious, he was fabulous," she said. "I'm not going to lie. At first he was polite and I thought posh boys aren't very good kissers... but then when Richard Curtis said to him go for it – oh did he!" Hopefully the on-screen couple will get to share a kiss once more.

