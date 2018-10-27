Nicole Scherzinger shocks fans on Strictly as she supports Ashley Roberts Nicole won the American version in 2010

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been speculating over a potential guest appearance from Nicole Scherzinger ever since it was confirmed that her former Pussycat Dolls co-member Ashley Roberts would be taking part in the show! On Saturday night, Nicole shocked fans when she finally made an appearance, as she joined the audience to support Ashley, along with fellow former PCD member Kimberly Wyatt. Fans were delighted to see Nicole on the show, with one taking to Twitter to write: "Lauren [Steadman] and AJ are dancing to a Nicole scherzinger song and Nicole is in the audience," while another said: "STOP EVERYTHING, Nicole Scherzinger is in the Strictly audience!" Nicole found herself sitting next to Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon, who was hopefully on his best behaviour!

Nicole, Keith and Kimberly in the crowd

Ashley performed the Charleston to Witch Doctor by Don Lang, which received praise from all the judges, especially Bruno Tonioli who said it was one of the stand out moments of the series. Shirley Ballas also said it was one of the best pieces of choreography she's ever seen, and called it, "Outstanding." Ashley and her dace partner Pasha Kovalev walked away with the highest score of the series so far, which included a ten from three of the judges. Talking to Claudia about the support she received from Nicole and Kimberly, Ashley said: "My chicas - they gave me extra energy!"

Nicole knows a thing or two about what her friend is going through, as she wowed audiences when she won the tenth series of the American version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, in 2010. She rose to her feet to applaud Ashley when she finished her Charleston, looking super proud of her pal's performance.

