Doctor Who fans terrified by giant spider episode

Doctor Who fans took to social media to express their terror after Sunday night's episode, which saw the Doctor face the threat of giant mutant spiders terrorising the people of Sheffield. Viewers were quick to discuss how frightening the arachnid-heavy episode was, with many revealing that they hid behind their sofas during the episode. One person wrote: "When people say how they used to hide behind the sofa at all the monsters and you're like, 'It's not even scary' well, tonight will be my night of hiding behind the sofa."

Another person joked: "THAT GIANT SPIDER IS STILL LOOSE IN A FLAT IN SHEFFIELD, AND IS ONLY BEING KEPT AT BAY BY A THIN LINE OF GARLIC PASTE. Sleep well, Kids." Speaking about how Doctor Who has finally crossed the line, a third person wrote: "Sorry #DoctorWho. I’ll happily accept a female Doctor. I welcome a new showrunner, music, costume and sonic screwdriver. But spiders? I'm out." Next episode promises to be less terrifying, as The Tsuranga Conundrum will take the new gang to a different galaxy, where they have to survive against the unusual monsters after them.

Fans of the show have thus far been hugely positive about Jodie Whittaker's first ever female Doctor. Speaking about taking on the role, the star previously told Lorraine: "It's really exciting. It's got a huge audience and a huge fan base and a loyal, wonderful fan base. Maybe this will open it up to maybe some new young faces that haven't necessarily been introduced to it yet. Because you forget that, if I'm the thirteenth, there's so much to watch and catch up on. It doesn't matter what age you come into it, you've got this wealth of amazing television to watch."

