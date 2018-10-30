First look of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice 2019 The sparkle's back!

It's almost time for Dancing on Ice, which means Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back fronting the show. And ahead of the 2017 launch, the popular presenters have been teasing fans by sharing their first look. Phil uploaded some posts on Instagram and Snapchat, taking viewers behind the scenes on their photoshoot.

The dad-of-two looked smart in a tuxedo, even posing with some bananas on his shoulder in one hilarious snap. Standing next to Holly, who looked incredible in a white, one-shoulder gown that featured a lace overlay, he wrote: "Photo shoot for @dancingonice... @hollywilloughby has no idea I was feeling left out with the shoulder dressing thing."

The pair also starred in a short Snapchat video, posing against a green screen, with Holly dressed in an elegant black number. "Look who I am reunited with," Phil said, turning the camera to Holly. "Hi! Hello!" his partner-in-crime said. "So, what would this mean?" teased Phil. "If you're in a frock like that and I'm in a suit like this…" "Oh, are we doing our weekly supermarket shop?" Holly quipped. "That's what it is, that's why we'd be dressed in sparkles." "Or, what's coming up soon?" Phil asked. "Dancing on Ice!" Holly replied, as the pair shimmied and swayed for the camera.

Behind the scenes with Holly and Phil:

It's not known when the 2019 series will return to screens, but judging by past seasons, it will most likely air on the first weekend of January. Holly can look forward to wearing some showstopping numbers. The mother-of-three has previously said: "I love dressing up and that always makes me feel amazing. I was very lucky to wear some incredible dresses on Dancing On Ice and one of my favourite dresses from the whole series was the first blue dress I wore. I felt like a princess and I loved it."

The confirmed celebrities taking part in next year's show are: Gemma Collins, Richard Blackwood, James Jordan, Brian McFadden, Saira Khan, Ryan Sidebottom, Melody Thornton, Mark Little, Jane Danson, Saara Alto, Didi Conn and Wes Nelson. Meanwhile, the professional skaters are: Sylvain Longchambon, Hamish Gaman, Matt Evers, Alexander Demetriou, Lukasz Rozycki, Mark Hanretty, Alexandra Murphy, Brandee Malto, Brianne Delcourt, Carlotta Edwards, Alex Schauman and last series' winner Vanessa Bauer.

