Holly Willoughby knows who will replace her on This Morning during her time on I'm a Celebrity... Who will it be?

Holly Willoughy is just weeks away from starting her new job in Australia, co-presenting alongside new dad Dec Donnelly on hit ITV show I'm a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! and the star has just revealed she already knows who will be taking her spot on This Morning whilst she is away.

The mother-of-three revealed the news alongside Phillip Schofield on Monday morning, as they visited the GMB studios to talk about their show's 30th birthday, which falls on 3 October.

"We do [know who it is]… he's [Phillip] in very safe hands. Whenever I leave him I want to make sure he’s looked after and he’s with somebody and it’s all nice," Holly told presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.

Viewers have already begun to speculate as to who will take over Holly's role, with many thinking it will be her best friend Fearne Cotton. One viewer said: "Fearne Cotton to become @Schofe's new @ThisMorning wife while @hollywills is in the jungle?! @GMB #greatentertainment @lorraine @ITV." Another star that is favourite to replace Holly is Amanda Holden, who already stepped in to cover her maternity leave back in 2014. We will have to wait and see!

During the presenter's brief interview on GMB, Holly also made a surprising revelation - that she was seven years old when This Morning started. The fun anecdote was a surprise with fans, who quickly took to Twitter to discuss the news. "Really, she was only 7!!!!! My goodness, this is ABSOLUTELY MIND BLOWING NEWS, I AM TRULY HUMBLED!!!!!!" a viewer wrote.

It's a big week for the This Morning crew, on Monday night they will head to BAFTA to celebrate the show's Tribute event and a Special Award. The honour will be given "in recognition of the continuing success of its creative and innovative approach to daytime television production; of its popular appeal among the British TV-viewing public; and for it launching the careers of many of those working in the factual entertainment genre today."

Past and current presenters, including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan will be present on the night.