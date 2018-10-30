Coronation Street spoilers Monday 5 - Friday 9 November Find out everything you need to know about next week's episodes!

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of Corrie! In next week's episodes, Evelyn has officially outstayed her welcome will Tyrone, Nick tells Leanne he is committed to their relationship, and Gina has a fall out with Sally. Find out all of the Coronation Street spoilers below...

Monday part one

When Leanne muses that Nick's a changed man and they might have a future, Toyah warns her that he can't be trusted. As Peter reveals to Adam his plan to open a pool hall on Victoria Street, Johnny tells Peter that Carla was hoping they'd be more than just business partners.

The prisoners are impressed when Sally calls them together, revealing she intends to speak to the governor about arranging some recreational classes. At visiting time, Sally tells her family of her plans to stand up for their rights. When Gina points out her mayoral days are over, Sally takes offence and tells Gina she wants nothing more to do with her.

Rana arrives back early from her cruise. Jenny calls Kate to give her the heads up. Kate's gutted to realise her plans for a surprise proposal at the port have gone awry. Meanwhile, Rana secretly asks a thrilled Johnny for Kate's hand in marriage. Elsewhere, Dev invites Gina for dinner, convinced there's still a spark between them.

Monday part two

Leanne tells Nick how she was starting to believe they could have a future. Suspicious over Nick's evasiveness about his business commitments in Nottingham, Carla does some digging and discovers Nick co-owns a restaurant with a woman called Elsa. Peter asks Carla if it's true that she still has feelings for him. Gina's in a foul mood after her fall out with Sally. Over dinner Dev flirts with Gina but he soon gets on her nerves. Realising they have nothing in common, Gina heads home where she cosies up next to Tim on the sofa with a box set.

Kate and Rana are reunited. As they each produce ring boxes, they're shocked to realise they were both planning a surprise proposal. Utterly thrilled, Kate and Rana agree to marry. Elsewhere, Michelle engineers a date between Ryan and Bethany to celebrate his homecoming. Ryan confides in Bethany how he's been suffering from nightmares since the accident. Assuring him it's nothing to worry about, Bethany seals it with a kiss.

Wednesday part one

When the factory girls rib Gina, suggesting she and Tim are like an old married couple, Fiz is alarmed to clock Gina's wistful look. Meanwhile Paula visits Sally in prison and tells her she has a plan which should see her freed. In Speed Daal Paula meets Julian, a fellow lawyer, she's cool towards Sophie and treats her as a waitress. Sophie's hurt but Paula explains that Julian has some useful evidence about Sally's case. Sophie apologises to Julian.

Johnny and Jenny throw an engagement party for Kate and Rana. When Kate announces that one of the reasons she picked Rana is that she'll make a terrific Mum, Rana's floored. Sensing it isn't what Rana wants, Imran warns his sister to tell Kate now before it's too late. After clocking Evelyn's ‘new' earrings, Fiz shows Tyrone Vera's half-empty jewellery box under Evelyn's bed. Tyrone confronts Evelyn and demands to know why she thought it would be okay to take Vera's earrings. Elsewhere, Nick continues to screen calls from Elsa, however he's horrified to discover that Carla has been looking at his restaurant website.

Wednesday part two

Gina assures Fiz that Tim's just a good mate. Fiz discusses this with Geoff, giving him food for thought. Tim visits Sally, telling her he overheard that Paula has proof that Duncan bought the burner phones. Elated Sally starts making plans for when she gets out, including turning Gina's room into a yoga room. When Faye unwittingly lets slip about the yoga room to a hurt Gina, Tim assures her they need her more now than ever and she's going nowhere. As Geoff watches Gina flirt with Tim, he takes Tim to one side, warning him that Gina has got feelings for him.

When Tyrone states their living arrangements aren't working, a worried Evelyn tells Tyrone how grateful she is but realises she's outstayed her welcome. His conscience pricked, will Tyrone relent? Elsewhere, when Carla reveals she's off to Nottingham to check out his restaurant, Nick talks her out of it, promising to tell all. Nick says he did a mate a favour and for tax reasons, agreed to become joint partner with his mate's wife, Elsa. Nick calls Elsa, lying that his Mum is ill and he has to stay. Circuit Judge Leonard joins Paula, Julian and Sophie in Speed Daal. As the 'in jokes' fly, Sophie's side-lined and when Leonard pushes his glass towards her, expecting her to fill it, Sophie loses her rag. Paula points out she's just insulted the Judge who could preside over Sally's trial, Sophie's heart sinks. Rana promises Imran she'll speak to Kate.

Friday part one

Nick tells Leanne he is committed to their relationship but he needs to go to Nottingham to tie up some loose ends. He's shocked when he sees Elsa heading towards number 8 and steers her towards the Bistro, watched by an intrigued Carla. Furious that he has missed their business meeting Carla gets Nick's car keys off the desk and gets his address from his sat nav. But she is surprised by what she finds..

Tracy agrees to go for lunch in town with Steve on condition he sorts Abi out with a job on the switch at Street Cars. Back home after a good lunch date Steve is about to give Tracy her wedding ring to put back on when Amy walks in and is incredulous. Tim and Gina visit Sally in prison. When Tim makes a point of telling Sally how much he loves her, Gina realises with horror that he's worked out her feelings for him. Elsewhere, when Kate suggests they do some baby research and look at the options.

Friday part two

Elsa sees Carla getting out of Nick's car and follows her to Roy's flat to speak to her. Carla reveals that she is Nick's business partner. Leanne tells Toyah that Nick has changed and she is ready to give him another chance. Amy tells Steve and Tracy that it would be a disaster if they got back together. Tracy tells Steve that unless they have Amy's blessing it's a nonstarter. Adam suggests to Amy that she gets her parent to agree to some ground rules and sign a contract. Steve tells a thrilled Tracy that all they need to do is sign the contract and he puts the ring back on her finger.

Gina is gutted when Tim is thrilled at her plans to join a dating site. A relieved Tim tells his dad he has got it wrong Gina doesn't fancy him. Elsewhere, Claudia's unimpressed to see that the new salon is far from finished and admonishes Maria for failing to keep on top of the builders. When Kate reveals that she's been to see Dr Gaddas to find out about IVF and the different options.

