Brooke Vincent has admitted she couldn't imagine life without Coronation Street after 14 years on the show. The actress was just 11 when she joined the soap and has grown up on the cobbles – but is about to embark on an exciting new project with the launch of her own brand, Oh So B.

So can she imagine leaving her role as Sophie Webster? "I can and I can't, I absolutely love it, I wouldn't want to," Brooke told HELLO!. "At the minute I'm kind of getting the best of both worlds and my job's amazing, the people there are amazing and lovely with me. Not only that, but it's 20 minutes away from home, I still see my family every day and it's just an amazing, amazing job, and I never ever take it for granted. 14 years is a long time considering I started when I was 11, so I've been there longer than I've not been in Corrie."

Brooke Vincent is launching her own stationery range, Oh So B

And don't expect to see her follow in the footsteps of her on-screen sister Helen Flanagan who appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2012. "I think I'd be awful. Everyone says, 'Oh you'd be great,' but yeah great for you guys," Brooke said. "For me it would be absolutely awful. I'd be horrendous, I don't think it's for me yet."

However, there is another reality TV show she would consider – Strictly Come Dancing! "I absolutely loved dancing, so Strictly is something I would take part in just because of the dancing aspect. You know, learning to hold yourself, and to hold your hands, and position your body and things like that, and be graceful – I'm like a bull in a china shop!" Brooke joked.

Brooke came second in Dancing on Ice 2018

The 26-year-old developed some impressive dancing skills as a contestant on Dancing on Ice 2018, in which she finished second alongside professional partner Matej Silecky. "I absolutely loved it. It was very hard, but I absolutely adored it," Brooke says of the experience, revealing she has been sharing some words of wisdom with her co-star Jane Danson, who is currently training for the upcoming series. "I'm so excited for her, I tell her every day, 'It's so exciting, you're going to do amazing,'" she said.

Brooke is also tipping her co-star, who plays Leanne Battersby in the soap, for success, saying: "She's very determined, and she's very elegant. She's not dozy like I was. I've seen a picture on her Facebook while she was doing a couple of things and you forget actually how long it takes to learn how to do things."

Brooke has released her own 2019 diary planners

Following her own time on the ITV show, Brooke is focusing on the launch of her Oh So B stationery line, which was sparked by her own love for staying organised. "It's a little business which is really exciting. I'm absolutely obsessed with stationery, planners and notebooks, and everything like that, but I kind of just wanted my own," Brooke explained. "The last diary I bought was from America and it was £100 – my mum is going to kill me actually when she reads this – it was so expensive and I had absolute chaos trying to get it home. I ended up having to send it to a friend who lives in America and she brought it home with her and it was very stressful. But when I got it I just absolutely loved it, and I just decided I'm going to do my own."

After launching her first product – 2019 diaries – in October, Brooke is now planning to extend her range with more stationery. "It's a plan of ours and it's definitely coming, it's just I've had to learn how to walk before I can run. Hopefully it will be before Christmas. It's been quite a difficult process because I've kind of done it all myself as I didn't just want to put my name to something. So I've been through every little process to get to this point. Even something as simple as setting up a business bank account is so stressful," Brooke said. "With my job as well, it's not very consistent so you don't know what time you're going to be in and what time you're going to finish, so it's quite hard to fit things around it. So it has taken me a little longer than planned, but I know every little bit of it now so I have an understanding of it and can control it."

Brooke Vincent's planners are available to buy at exclusively from the website OhSoB.co.uk for £19.99.

