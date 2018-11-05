Doctor Who: Something is wrong with the Doctor in episode six preview – watch it here! The Doctor doesn't look too well in the preview for episode six

Uh oh! The Doctor is in danger (once again) in the preview for the sixth episode of the new Doctor Who series, titled Demons of the Punjab. In the episode, team TARDIS will make their way to Pakistan in 1947, where Yas will be introduced her to own grandmother. However, the Doctor warns her to "tread softly" while learning more about her family roots. The episode also hints at some drama when the Doctor finds herself having headaches and is transported to a mysterious forest.

Scroll down for the trailer...

So what could be happening to her? While the forest could well be a throwback from the very first time Jodie was announced as the Doctor, which showed her wandering through trees by herself, it is also thought that it could relate to the hint of the 'timeless child', which was mentioned in the show's second episode of the series, The Ghost Monument. Speaking about the upcoming episode, one person wrote: "In all seriousness though I can't express how excited I am for Demons of the Punjab, I've waited so long for a doctor who story set in India and to finally get one set in such a volatile time is amazing...I know I'm gonna be in tears," while another added: "Really getting into this lately, totally different spin on #doctorwho… I honestly believe Jodie is working well as the Doctor. To think I was doubtful at first changed my mind, fair play!"

READ: Fans of Doctor Who have one huge problem with the new series

Jodie Whittaker has been well received as the first female Doctor, and previously opened up about taking over the iconic role. She said: "I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that's exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one."

READ: Doctor Who announces Christmas plans – and it's bad news for fans!